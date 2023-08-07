MrBeast Being Sued for $100 Million by Burger Company

YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is being sued for $100 million by Virtual Dining Concepts, the company he partnered with on the MrBeast Burger chain. According to reporting from Variety, the company is counter-suing MrBeast in response to his own lawsuit filed in July. In the suit, MrBeast referred to the burgers as "disgusting," claimed that his quality complaints "fell on deaf ears," and claimed that the restaurant chain damaged his reputation. However, VDC's suit claims that the streamer is simply looking to get out of his contractual obligations to the company, and that their reputation is the one that has been damaged.

"This case is about a social media celebrity who believes his fame means that his word does not matter, that the facts do not matter, and that he can renege and breach his contractual obligations without consequence," the lawsuit reads. "He is mistaken."

While the chain found a lot of early success when it launched in 2020, the lawsuit from VDC claims that "MrBeast Burger's reputation was materially damaged if not destroyed" by the streamer's recent negative comments towards the chain. In the lawsuit, there are multiple examples of Tweets posted by the streamer that bashed the company, as well as his contractual obligations. MrBeast's July lawsuit makes the argument that the burger chain had a negative impact on his career. His lawsuit points to reviews from fans expressing that they were "deeply disappointed by the fact that MrBeast would put his name on this product."

It remains to be seen which side will come out on top in these lawsuits, or which one has a stronger case regarding damages. Given the fact that MrBeast remains one of the most popular content creators on YouTube, it might be difficult for him to prove that the partnership damaged his personal brand, while it might be easier for VDC to show how the streamer's negative comments on social media led to lessened interest in the chain. There's simply no way of knowing for sure, but clearly tensions between the two parties won't be cooling down anytime soon!

