Mr. Beast Built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory

✖

Mr. Beast Built Will Wonka's Chocolate Factory in real life, in order to let some grown adults take a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tour in real life. In a video that has shot up to the top of YouTube's trending list (and amassed over 37 million viewers in less than three days) the MrBeast Video team actually went the mad distance of creating what is as close to Willy Wonka's Factory as any set piece in either the 1971 film featuring Gene Wilder, or the 2005 Tim Burton film starring Johnny Depp.

MrBeast's Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory quickly becomes the scene for some zany challenges and games. For instance, a speed-eating contest is held to finish a giant chocolate bar – complete with a special cameo from competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut. Other games include trying to toss giant Mentos into a Giant Coke bottle; a balance contest to stand on spinning "peppermints" in a "marshmallow room," and a toilet version of "Is it Cake?"

This crazy game show version of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory ends with an epic cake-baking contest – overseen by none other than celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay! Indeed, with Ramsay on set this YouTuber themed gameshow quickly becomes something more like the chef's signature cooking shows (Hell's Kitchen, Master Chef, etc.). It's actually a fun left-turn, as Gordon Ramsay and Willy Wonka aren't two names we would ever associate with one another – but now we kind of think they should be?

"MrBeast" (aka Jimmy Donaldson) is a YouTuber who gained fame for helping to pioneer outrageous stunt videos, "Let's Play" gaming videos, and other creative spins like estimating the wealth of other YouTubers, or his viral "counting to 100,000" vid. He has grown his personal channel into a larger network, and now makes a name for himself creating crazy high-concept videos like the one above, as well as gameshow contests and philanthropic giveaways.

The Willy Wonka franchise is getting ready for another shot at the big screen. Netflix and Warner Bros. has been in production on Wonka, a prequel film about Willy Wonka with Timothee Chalamet in the titular role of Willy Wokna – before he was a famous candy maker.

"Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl's stories," Roald Dahl's widow, Felicity Dahl, wrote about the prequel film. "This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled."