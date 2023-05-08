Magic: The Gathering Reveals Doctor Who Set Release Date, Details

Magic: The Gathering's Doctor Who set has a release date. Wizards of the Coast revealed new details about its Universes Beyond excursion into the Doctor Who universe, along with when the set will release. The Doctor Who Magic: The Gathering products will arrive in stores in October, right before Doctor Who celebrates its 60th anniversary with a series of specials in November. The Doctor Who Magic: The Gathering line consists of four thematic Doctor Who Commander decks featuring every Doctor from across Doctor Who's history, as well as many of his greatest enemies and allies. The set also has a special Doctor Who-themed new Commander mechanic called Doctor's Companion, named for those who often travel with the Doctor in his TARDIS (which serves as the set's icon).

The Doctor's Companion mechanic allows players to have multiple commanders. The catch is that one of those companions must be The Doctor. Here's a rundown of the themes for the four Doctor Who Commander Magic: The Gathering decks:

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who – Blast From the Past Commander Deck

Magic: The Gathering's Blast From the Past Doctor Who Commander deck is for fans of classic Doctor Who. The Green-Blue-White deck will draw from the original run of Doctor Who, which preceded its cancellation in the 1980s and reboot in 2005.

The first eight Doctors will be part of the deck. That means the deck contains First (William Hartnell), Second (Patrick Troughton), Third (Jon Pertwee), Fourth (Tom Baker, featured on the deck's box), Fifth (Peter Davison), Sixth (Colin Baker), Seventh (Sylvester McCoy), and Eight (Paul McGann) Doctors, several of whom appeared in the most recent Doctor Who special.

Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who - Timey-Wimey Commander Deck

The second Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander decks jumps to the modern era. The Timey-Wimey Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander deck is a White-Blue-Red deck that features the earliest of the modern Doctor Who Doctors.

The Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Timey-Wimey Commander deck will feature the Ninth (Christopher Eccleston), Tenth (David Tennant), and Eleventh (Matt Smith) Doctors. It's also likely to feature those Doctor's companions, with Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) featured alongside Tennatn's Tenth Doctor on the deck's packaging.

Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who – Paradox Commander Deck

The third Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander deck focuses on the most recent incarnations of the Doctor. The Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Paradox Commander deck is a Blue-Green-Red Magic: The Gathering Commander deck.

The Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Paradox Commander deck features the Doctor's two most recent incarnations, the Twelfth (Peter Capaldi) and Thirteenth (Jodie Whittaker) Doctors. It'll also likely feature their companions, with Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) featured on the box art.

Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who – Master of Evil Commander Deck

The fourth and final Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander deck is Masters of Evil. This one is for those who like to play the bad guys.

The Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Masters of Evil Commander deck features the Doctor's greatest foes. Examples include Missy (Michelle Gomez), the Cybermen, and the Daleks, all of whom are featured in the box art.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Collector Boosters, Lands, and Planechase cards

Each Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander deck includes 50 new cards and a new set of Planechase cards bringing famous locations from the Doctor Who universe to Magic: The Gathering. The Doctor Who set will also have Doctor Who-themed land with the TARDIS in the card art.

Also, for the first time ever, a Commander release will have Collector Boosters with special treatments for cards found within the Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander decks. Wizard of the Coast promises more details about the boosters as the Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander release draws closer.

Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who release date

Wizards of the Coast also revealed some important dates leading up to the release of Magic: The Gathering's Doctor Who Commander decks. The first look at the full decks will come on Jul 28th.

Magic: The Gathering's Doctor Who Commander decks will debut on October 3rd. Their global launch will follow on October 13th. The decks are up for pre-order now.