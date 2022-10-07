MultiVersus Teases New Character With Spooky Trailer

MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have begun teasing the release of the free-to-play platform brawler's next character. More specifically, several social media posts culminating in a brief video early this morning (or late last night depending on how you look at it) seem to indicate that the previously announced Stripe will be joining the video game's playable roster at some point next week.

So far this season, MultiVersus has released Morty, Gizmo, and Rick. But right as the game's first season was starting, the developer announced the addition of Black Adam and Stripe this season. Neither have been added as of yet, but Black Adam seems unlikely given the context of the teaser. While it does not come right out and say that Stripe is the next release for MultiVersus, it is entirely themed around the Gremlins franchise and what happens to Gizmo and company when they are fed after midnight. You can check out the teaser for yourself embedded below:

Wait... What time is it?! Mother of god... what have we done? Next week is going to get a bit chaotic. #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/xgr1QtIQX6 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 7, 2022

As noted above, the new MultiVersus character -- whomever it might actually be -- is seemingly set to arrive next week. In general, MultiVersus is currently available in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC with Season 1 already in full swing. The video game is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights that includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of MultiVersus right here.

What do you think about the latest MultiVersus tease? Are you looking forward to whatever character is about to get released? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!