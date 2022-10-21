MultiVersus Reveals New Season 1 Characters

In case you somehow missed it, MultiVersus officially launches Season 1 today. That comes with a big patch full of nerfs, buffs, and fixes. Ahead of the new season launch, it was previously revealed that both Rick and Morty from Rick and Morty would join the roster of the free-to-play platform brawler during the first season. It seems like the developers at Player First Games weren't content with only having two unreleased fighters, however, as it has now revealed another two through some promotional artwork.

More specifically, MultiVersus is officially bringing Black Adam from, well, Black Adam at some point to join its roster of other DC characters like Superman and Wonder Woman. Additionally, the antagonist Stripe from the Gremlins franchise will also be joining up. The two characters can be seen in a new bit of promotional art for MultiVersus on, for example, the official website. You can also check it out embedded below:

The reveal of Black Adam and Stripe isn't exactly shocking. MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh had previously indicated that unannounced characters would be revealed today, and that they would arrive at some point during Season 1. "There's a surprise and a look at some future unannounced characters in the login screen tomorrow," shared Huynh on Twitter yesterday. "More announcements and details coming."

Characters will be arriving sometime during Season 1. — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 14, 2022

As noted above, both Black Adam and Stripe are set to release as part of MultiVersus Season 1, which officially kicks off today with a new Battle Pass featuring a bevy of in-game rewards. The first of the upcoming Season 1 roster additions, Morty, is set to join the title on August 23rd. In general, MultiVersus is currently available in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The video game is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights. The title includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the free-to-play platform brawler video game right here.

