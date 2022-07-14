MultiVersus Open Beta Release Date Announced, New Gameplay Trailer Revealed

A recent MultiVersus certification sighting hinted that the game's open beta could be getting a release date soon, and on Thursday, that's exactly what's happened. Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games announced this week that the open beta will officially get underway on July 26th at 9 a.m. PDT with an early access period scheduled to come before it on July 19th. This open beta announcement was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer, too, which also revealed a first look at The Iron Giant in action.

This MultiVersus open beta will be available on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as on the PC platform with full cross-play and cross-progression support. Best of all for those who want to take part, the open beta will be free to play, too.

For those who want to play before everyone else during the early access period, you'll automatically be invited if you were part of the closed alpha which took place previously. If you didn't but still want a shot at some early brawls, you can perhaps score access through Twitch Drops. That only requires you to watch 60 minutes of MultiVersus gameplay after the early access period begins on July 19th, and while an hour may seem like a long time to watch, it's not much in comparison to some other games' Twitch Drops. You can check out the Twitch Drops page here for more details.

Like the past tests, this one will be limited to certain characters, maps, and modes, you can find those below along with a new gameplay trailer that shows off The Iron Giant for the first time.

MultiVersus Open Beta Contents

Characters: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry); The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog. Please note, Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Jake the Dog, and Taz will be immediately available to play when the Open Beta begins. All other characters can be unlocked through gameplay.

Maps: The Batcave (DC), Tree Fort & Tree Fort 1 vs. 1 (Adventure Time), Scooby's Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo), Trophy's E.D.G.E., Trophy's E.D.G.E. 2, Classic 3 Platform, and Training Room.

Modes: 2 vs. 2 team-based cooperative mode, 1 vs. 1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, 1-4 player local matches, co-op vs. A.I. matches, custom online lobbies, The Lab (practice mode), and tutorials – all offering different ways to play and experience the game.

The MultiVersus open beta is scheduled to begin on July 19th in early access with the full open beta scheduled for July 26th.