MX Vs. ATV All Out Gets Ferocious New Gameplay Trailer

Back in September, we reported the news that THQ Nordic was bringing back its MX Vs. ATV franchise with a vengeance, relaunching it with a fresh new entry titled All Out. And today, we’ve got a first glimpse of what we can expect from the gameplay, thanks to the new trailer posted above.

In it, you can see hints of some cool components that worked in previous games, including an awesome first-person camera, plenty of insane tricks (never mind physics, we’re flying!) and the usage of other vehicles, including buggies, as you roar across the landscape.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video features “100 percent in game material,” according to the publisher, put together by the development team at Rainbow Studios, who usually handle the franchise.

“All Out is the culmination of Rainbow’s decades-long commitment to creating the most comprehensive and FUN off-road racing games!” the company noted about its game. “Whether your pulling off stunts on your own private compound, exploring wide-open terrain in a UTV, or racing in 16-player online competitions, All Out invites players of all ages and skill levels to experience the freedom of racing and competing off-road.”

Here are the features, in case you missed out last time:

2 player split-screen and 16 player online modes!

Various competition modes including Supercross, Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, Tag and more!

Insane stunt system that tests your limits in freestyle mode!

Your own private compound that you can turn into a show room for all of your customized vehicles!

Vehicle tuning and upgrades with original performance parts!

Rider style! Choose gear from numerous companies or compete with one of the many top professional riders from around the world!

The game releases on March 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.