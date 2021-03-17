My Hero Academia CCG: Asmodee Distributing and New Wave 1 Details Revealed

✖

My Hero Academia continues to be one of the most popular franchises around, and with collectible card games as hot as ever, it makes sense that the two would go hand in hand quite well. That's why fans were excited to learn previously that Jasco Games was working on a My Hero Academia CCG, and now we have more details on the game itself and how it will be distributed. Asmodee USA announced that they will be the exclusive worldwide English language distributor for the upcoming game, which will pair My Hero with the UniVersus CCG system, and you can check out new images of the game below.

“At Jasco Games, we’re committed to creating high quality, memorable games and are excited to partner with an industry leader that shares our values,” said Jason Hawronsky, CEO & Founder of Jasco Games. “Together with Asmodee, we look forward to bringing the high-energy My Hero Academia CCG to a wide audience.”

(Photo: Asmodee/Jasco)

“The My Hero Academia CCG is an exciting opportunity for Asmodee and our customers,” remarked Andre Kieren, Head of USA Distribution. “We couldn’t be happier to partner with Jasco Games to bring this exciting license and game to retailers and their communities.”

The My Hero Academia CCG will allow players to build powerful decks around their favorite heroes from the series, including beloved characters like All Might, Izuku Midoriya, and Katsuki Bakugo. You'll then take those decks and battle it out with other characters from Class 1-A, and the gameplay will use Jasco Games' UniVersus system, which has powered its other popular entries in the series like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Soul Calibur, and more.

(Photo: Asmodee/Jasco)

The game is being designed with new players in mind, ensuring that fans of both CCGs and My Hero Academia can just jump in and get rolling. Organized Play wil also be an important piece of that puzzle, though no details on that were shared just yet.

(Photo: Asmodee/Jasco)

Upon launch stores will have access to several Wave 1 products, including booster boxes that will include 24 packs (with 10 cards per pack), Deck-Loadable Content packs that will have set Character Cards and their attacks, a 2 Player Rival Deck that acts as a perfect starter set, and playmats featuring the characters from the series.

The My Hero Academia CCG will be available this Summer.

Are you excited for the My Hero Academia CCG? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!