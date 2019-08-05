My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Announced

My Hero Academia is getting its very own collectible card game. Jasco Games announced that it was converting the popular anime series into its very own Collectible Card Game as part of its new UniVersus game system. Players can battle each other using Deku, All Might, and other characters from My Hero Academia or even test their skills against decks featuring characters from other popular anime and video game franchises like Cowboy Bebop, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Mortal Kombat. In My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game, players build a deck around a starting character and attempt reduce their opponent’s health to zero.

My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game will be the first game released as part of Jasco Games’ UniVersus card system, an updated form of Jasco’s Universal Fighting System. While My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game will be fully compatible with both the Universal Fighting System and UniVersus, it can also be played as a standalone game. In fact, Jasco plans to have a full My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Organized Play league, complete with tournaments and special celebration events. Jasco has also confirmed that additional My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game sets will be released over the next few years.

While My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game won’t be released until early 2020, fans of the series can ask their local game store to request demo decks for the new game. Jasco Games will also preview the game at various events across North America, and fans might even get their hands on some exclusive alternate art foil cards before the game is released.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more news on both My Hero Academia and its new collectible card game.