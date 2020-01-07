New Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet Trailer Released

The upcoming Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet has released a new trailer, and while it’s unclear how the show about a fictional video game company will play out, it certainly looks like it’ll be a wild, funny ride to get there. In the series, and the trailer above, the company attempts to cobble together and run a popular video game while various pressures mount — including what appears to be some fairly significant divides among the staff.

The theme of the trailer seems to be legacy, but it’s not always easy to leave one. And, as you likely know, video game development can be difficult. If you’re not familiar, the series comes from the team behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. McElhenney also stars as the creative director, Ian Grimm, of the fictional video game company. The series is set to premiere all nine episodes on Apple TV+ on February 7th.

Here’s how Apple TV+ describes the series on its press site:

“Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ is a live-action comedy series that follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game.”

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is set to release all nine, 30-minute episodes on Apple TV+ on February 7th. The series stars Rob McElhenney as the video game company’s creative director as well as F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming series right here.