Newly "Leaked" Naughty Dog PS5 Game Debunked

✖

If you had heard rumors over the past few days that developer Naughty Dog may have just revealed its next PlayStation 5 video game through art that recently had surfaced, well, you’d be wrong. In new information that has now come about, the artist at the center of this mixup has confirmed that the art that has been seen isn’t tied whatsoever to what Naughty Dog might be working on next and is instead based on another popular video game.

A few days back, some fans noticed that Hyoung Nam, who serves as a concept artist at Naughty Dog, had posted a few pieces to Artstation. The images in question showed off three different women set in what looked to be a fantasy world. As you might guess, immediately after being discovered, fans start theorizing that this was art for the next game being made at Naughty Dog.

Instead, as it turns out, Nam said that these images were inspired by Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Nam originally posted the pieces alongside a message saying that they were inspired by a “new game.” Many assumed that the game in question here was Naughty Dog’s next title, but it turns out that Valhalla was the title in question all along. Nam has since rectified the post on Artstation making it clear that this is directly based on Ubisoft's latest Assassin's Creed.

The only silver lining to this story is that even if this art isn't tied to Naughty Dog's next game, we do know that the studio's next project is in the works. Based on a variety of job listings that have come about, it's clear that the PlayStation developer is working hard on putting together a team to work on a mysterious new title. Not to mention, a handful of other longtime members at the company have been promoted in recent months. Even if we don't learn what this game might be for quite some time, it's good to know that something is already in the works.

What do you want to see Naughty Dog work on next? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T IGN]