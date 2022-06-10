Naughty Dog Director Neil Druckmann Teases New Game

✖

Naughty Dog's longtime director and co-president Neil Druckmann has teased more about the next game that he'll be heading at the studio. At this point in time, Naughty Dog is already quite busy. As we learned within the past day, The Last of Us Part 1, which is a remake of the original game for PlayStation 5 and PC, is set to release this September. Other than this, Naughty Dog is also working on a multiplayer game set within the world of The Last of Us as well. In the midst of all of this, though, Druckmann himself is also helming a new project, although we likely won't learn more about it for quite a long time.

Speaking during Summer Game Fest, Druckmann was asked directly about what he might be doing at Naughty Dog currently. Even though Druckmann helps to oversee the entire studio and has also been working on the forthcoming The Last of Us TV series at HBO, he also made clear that he's still toiling away on something new as well.

"Still making games, I haven't given up my day job. It's a little early to talk about it. Maybe if someone in PlayStation wants to leak it then we can talk about it now," Druckmann said in reference to The Last of Us Part 1 leaking prior to its formal reveal. "I do have a new project, but we'll save it for another Summer Game Fest."

At this point in time, it's very hard to know what Druckmann could be looking to make next at Naughty Dog. While he has mentioned in the past that an outline for a third The Last of Us game has been put together, the studio as a whole hasn't decided if it would want to embark on making another entry in this series. Additionally, Naughty Dog has also previously touched on how its Uncharted franchise is still alive in some capacity.

Beyond Naughty Dog's two biggest tentpole properties, though, Druckmann and the rest of the development team could opt to embark on creating a new IP. At this point in time, it has been nearly a decade since the studio established a new franchise. And while we might be left waiting for a bit longer to see what direction the team will go in, whenever this game is announced, it will likely be one of the PlayStation 5's most anticipated titles by many.

What are you hoping to see Druckmann and Naughty Dog work on next? And which path do you believe that the studio will go in?