NBA 2K20 Adds Black Lives Matter In-Game T-Shirts

NBA 2K20 has added Black Lives Matter t-shirts into the game. The publisher is making the move to honor the memory of George Floyd. 2K’s basketball game joined Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto in a couple of hours without online play to pay homage to the man during his funeral. All of the shirts with Black Lives Matter written across the front are free for players. This is a marked departure for the franchise in recent years as microtransactions have been all over the title’s marketplaces. The entire collection contains two other shirts that say “I Can’t Breathe” and “Say Their Names.” Also notable is the fact that upon entering the game, the message announcing the shirts were the first thing that players see.

Earlier this morning Rockstar Games announced their intention to honor George Floyd. The statement began, ‘Black Lives Matter. To honor the legacy of George Floyd, today, 6/4/20, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. ET, we will be shutting down access to our online games, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online.”

A following tweet read: “Following the memorial, we hope you will join us in further honoring the many victims of America's racial injustices by supporting their families, black-owned businesses, those marching on the streets, and coalitions through the organizations listed here,” with a link to the Charity Navigator as well.

In honour of George Floyd, NBA 2K20 has suspended all online play during his funeral. pic.twitter.com/CZXiYBsbOY — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) June 4, 2020

