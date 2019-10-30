NBA 2K20 Now Has Ads That You Can’t Skip

Like previous installments, NBA 2K20 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch has unskippable ads, which seem to have only recently been added into the game. As you may know, the series has been adding ads that you can’t skip over the past few installments, but it was unclear if they would return in NBA 2K20 after considerable attention was brought to the practice in NBA 2K19. That said, perhaps unsurprisingly, Visual Concepts and 2K haven’t made any changes to the controversial feature, other than perhaps holding them until after reviews are live.

Unskippable ads are commonplace in mobile games and even some free-to-play titles, but it’s rare to see them in games that have a buy-in upfront, especially a premium $60 game. However, over the years these have been able to fly under the radar because they are buried underneath horrible monetization across the board.

As you would expect, fans are once again unhappy, but it seems the backlash is minor enough that 2K and co. will simple ride it out, just like it did last year.

I bought your game (that is beta-like and asks for microtransactions allaround) for 70 dollars and you have the guts to bring in unskippable ads?!? That is an absolute disgrace and not acceptable at all! I will boycott buying products from all your advertising partners! pic.twitter.com/mJgXnr1914 — Julio DaElba (@JulioDaElba) October 26, 2019

Absolutely SHAMELESS that @NBA2K has UNSKIPPABLE ads in a $60 video game. If the game was free to play or heavily discounted I’d understand, but this is a travesty. Just like WWE 2K, this franchise is donezo. — BeShiek (@BeShiek) October 26, 2019

Love it when @NBA2K puts unskippable ads after loading screens for a game I paid $60 for — Jared (@Ennsanity) October 26, 2019

WOW! They really included ads in a 60 dollar game? @NBA2K is bugging!!!! — Mark Mwai (@mwaimark) October 24, 2019

