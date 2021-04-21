NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Update #7 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Next gen update #7 has come to NBA 2K21, offering some slight improvements to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Notably, players can expect to see improvements to player shadows and lighting during daytime hours in The City. 2K Games also says that an issue that was causing slower loading times on PS5 has been resolved. Last but not least, an issue with accepting trade offers in MyNBA Online has been resolved. This doesn't seem to be the biggest update, but the changes should be welcome for those playing NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles!

The patch notes from 2K Games can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Our latest Patch is live 👇 🔹Improved player lighting and shadows in The City during daytime hours 🔹Improved an issue that was causing slow bootup times for some PS5 users. More improvements to come 🔹Addressed a potential hang in MyNBA Online when accepting trade offers pic.twitter.com/s1hkqQa9MS — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) April 21, 2021

Unfortunately, players have noticed that one of these patches hasn't quite worked the way that 2K planned. Following the Tweet above, several players pointed out that load times have gotten much worse, with many citing difficulty even getting into the game. 2K Games has been advising players to restart their devices to see if it resolves the issue, but it doesn't seem to have helped. Some posters have also tried deleting and reinstalling the software, with limited success. Judging from the sheer number of replies to the Tweet above, it seems the loading issue is a prominent one.

Hopefully, the issue will be resolved quickly by 2K! Sometimes, updates can cause unforeseen issues, and the publisher seems well-aware of the problem. When everything has been resolved, hopefully the shorter load times promised by the update will be the case. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently and see what happens.

NBA 2K21 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been having issues with the NBA 2K21 next-gen update? Have you found success restarting the device? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!