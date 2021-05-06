NBA 2K21 Releases New Player Ratings, Boosts New York Knicks and CP3

NBA 2K21 decided to hit players with a brand new roster update for the game. Things are winding down in the Association as the Playoffs loom in the background. But, a lot of teams are hitting their stride at the right time. In this group of roster updates, you can see the development of some season-long themes. New York Knicks fans are going to love this one, as are people who appreciate what Chris Paul has brought to the Valley of the Sun. Let’s get into it.

So, we should probably start with the Big Apple’s biggest surprise this season. The Brooklyn Nets managed to assemble Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant. But, the biggest story in the City That Never Sleeps is the Knicks. Julius Randle will probably take home a Most-Improved Player trophy for his efforts to lead the squad. Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett have all shone under the Madison Square Garden lights too. Every one of these players got a few points added to their overall ranking.

Chris Paul signed with the Phoenix Suns in the offseason and it’s been a Cinderella story for their ball club. Arizona’s team sits one game back of the Utah Jazz for the best record in the Western Conference. Devin Booker has always been a stud, but he’s never had a running mate like CP3. There’s some chatter that he could be a dark horse MVP candidate this year as well. It would be hard to argue how much of step this team has taken with just the addition of the future Hall of Famer. From missing the Playoffs last year to possibly the number one seed? What a story.

Visual concepts dropped some more tweets down below for your enjoyment. Check out all the graphics down below.