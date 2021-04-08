NBA 2K21 New Roster Update is Live Now, Improves Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic

✖

Even though the most recent roster update for NBA 2K21 only launched a couple of weeks back after the NBA's trade deadline, 2K Games and Visual Concepts have today pushed out another new patch that changes a number of player ratings. Although there aren't any drastic shakeups this time around, some of the league's most notable players have become even better than before.

The most noteworthy update for many NBA 2K21 fans this time around likely comes with two players in particular: Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson. Doncic, who has been one of the best guards in the NBA for quite some time now, has seen his overall rating move up a single point to now sit at 94. In addition, Zion Williamson, who is considered by many to be the NBA's next major superstar, has now moved up to sit at a 90 overall rating. This marks the first time in Williamson's career that he has reached the 90 threshold, but it surely won't be the last.

As for those that took a tumble this time around, Paul George saw his rating dip from an 89 to an 88. Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics also fell out of the 90 range and now sits at an 89 overall. For the most part, though, the majority of players in this update didn't move more than a single point from where we saw them at previously. All things considered, this new patch shouldn't alter NBA 2K21 greatly.

If you aren't playing NBA 2K21 already, you can currently pick the game up on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. And if you would like to see all of the player changes in this latest roster update, you can find the full list of alterations below.

Overall Rating Changes:

Luka Doncic: 94 OVR (+1)

Zion Williamson: 90 OVR (+1)

Jayson Tatum: 89 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Brown: 88 OVR (-1)

Paul George: 88 OVR (-1)

Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (+1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 88 OVR (+1)

Russell Westbrook: 88 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 87 OVR (-1)

Jrue Holiday: 87 OVR (+1)

De'Aaron Fox: 87 OVR (+1)

Ben Simmons: 86 OVR (-1)

Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)

Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR (-1)

Christian Wood: 84 OVR (-1)

Michael Porter Jr.: 84 OVR (+1)

Gordon Hayward: 83 OVR (-1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 83 OVR (-1)

Caris LeVert: 82 OVR (-1)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 82 OVR (+1)

Evan Fournier: 81 OVR (-2)

Bobby Portis: 81 OVR (+1)

Robert Williams: 81 OVR (+1)

Jalen Brunson: 81 OVR (+1)

Anthony Edwards: 81 OVR (+1)

Jusuf Nurkić: 81 OVR (+1)

Kevin Love: 80 OVR (-2)

Lauri Markkanen: 80 OVR (-1)

Danilo Gallinari: 80 OVR (-1)

Victor Oladipo: 80 OVR (-1)

R.J. Barrett: 80 OVR (-1)

Myles Turner: 80 OVR (-1)

Malik Beasley: 80 OVR (-1)

Dwight Howard: 80 OVR (+1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley: 79 OVR (-1)

Carmelo Anthony: 79 OVR (-1)

Shake Milton: 79 OVR (+1)

Brook Lopez: 79 OVR (+1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 79 OVR (+1)

Devonte Graham: 79 OVR (+1)

Jakob Poeltl: 79 OVR (+1)

Rudy Gay: 79 OVR (+1)

Dario Šarić: 79 OVR (+1)

Darius Garland: 79 OVR (+2)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (+3)

Goran Dragić: 78 OVR (-1)

Malik Monk: 78 OVR (+1)

JaMychal Green: 78 OVR (+1)

Hamidou Diallo: 78 OVR (+1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)

James Johnson: 78 OVR (+2)

Kelly Olynyk: 78 OVR (+4)

P.J. Washington: 77 OVR (-3)

James Wiseman: 77 OVR (-2)

Donte DiVincenzo: 77 OVR (-1)

Daniel Theis: 77 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 77 OVR (-1)

Saddiq Bey: 77 OVR (-1)

Eric Paschall: 77 OVR (-1)

Tomas Satoransky: 77 OVR (+1)

Grayson Allen: 77 OVR (+1)

Miles Bridges: 77 OVR (+2)

Moses Brown: 77 OVR (+3)

Coby White: 76 OVR (-2)

Ricky Rubio: 76 OVR (-2)

Xavier Tillman: 76 OVR (-1)

James Ennis: 76 OVR (-1)

Trey Burke: 76 OVR (-1)

Langston Galloway: 76 OVR (-1)

Tony Bradley: 76 OVR (-1)

Danny Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 76 OVR (+1)

Terance Mann: 76 OVR (+1)

Onyeka Okongwu: 76 OVR (+1)

Elfrid Payton: 76 OVR (+1)

Dwight Powell: 76 OVR (+1)

Saben Lee: 76 OVR (+1)

Chuma Okeke: 76 OVR (+4)

Justise Winslow: 75 OVR (-1)

Nemanja Bjelica: 75 OVR (-1)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 75 OVR (-1)

Avery Bradley: 75 OVR (-1)

Ty Jerome: 75 OVR (-1)

Jarred Vanderbilt: 75 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Nowell: 75 OVR (-1)

Kent Bazemore: 75 OVR (-1)

Mohamed Bamba: 75 OVR (+1)

Drew Eubanks: 75 OVR (+1)

Taj Gibson: 75 OVR (+2)

Goga Bitadze: 75 OVR (+2)

Kira Lewis Jr.: 75 OVR (+2)

Kenyon Martin Jr.: 75 OVR (+2)

Juan Hernangómez: 75 OVR (+2)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 75 OVR (+3)

Jaden McDaniels: 75 OVR (+3)

Pat Connaughton: 74 OVR (-2)

Desmond Bane: 74 OVR (-2)

Kevin Huerter: 74 OVR (-2)

Al-Farouq Aminu: 74 OVR (-1)

Payton Pritchard: 74 OVR (-1)

Tony Snell: 74 OVR (-1)

Maxi Kleber: 74 OVR (-1)

Aron Baynes: 74 OVR (-1)

Devin Vassell: 74 OVR (-1)

Dean Wade: 74 OVR (+1)

Terence Davis: 74 OVR (+1)

Edmond Sumner: 74 OVR (+1)

Patrick Patterson: 74 OVR (+2)

Cody Martin: 73 OVR (-2)

P.J. Dozier: 73 OVR (-2)

Damion Lee: 73 OVR (-2)

Chandler Hutchison: 73 OVR (-2)

Bryn Forbes: 73 OVR (-1)

Jeff Teague: 73 OVR (-1)

Denzel Valentine: 73 OVR (-1)

Luke Kornet: 73 OVR (-1)

Trevor Ariza: 73 OVR (-1)

Alex Caruso: 73 OVR (-1)

Michael Carter-Williams: 73 OVR (-1)

Facundo Campazzo: 73 OVR (-1)

Justin Holiday: 73 OVR (-1)

Sterling Brown: 73 OVR (-1)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 73 OVR (-1)

Jake Layman: 73 OVR (-1)

R.J. Hampton: 73 OVR (+1)

Caleb Martin: 72 OVR (-2)

Furkan Korkmaz: 72 OVR (-1)

Troy Brown Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)

Cedi Osman: 72 OVR (-1)

Matt Thomas: 72 OVR (-1)

Ben McLemore: 72 OVR (-1)

Bol Bol: 72 OVR (+1)

Jordan Nwora: 72 OVR (+2)

Alize Johnson: 72 OVR (+2)

D.J. Wilson: 72 OVR (+2)

Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot: 71 OVR (-1)

Tyler Johnson: 71 OVR (-1)

Ryan Arcidiacono: 70 OVR (-1)

Aaron Nesmith: 70 OVR (-1)

Sam Merrill: 70 OVR (+2)

Damyean Dotson: 69 OVR (-2)

Brodric Thomas: 69 OVR (+3)