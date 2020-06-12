NBA 2K21 Confirms Impressive Feature on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Yesterday, 2K and Visual Concepts revealed NBA 2K21 during Sony's big PS5 event, featuring a debut trailer showcasing the game's impressive graphics on the PlayStation console and Zion Williamson, who will presumably be this year's cover star. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie may have only played a handful of games this year, but he's already one of the biggest names in the league thanks to his talent and potential to be the league's next big superstar.

Following the event, 2K and Visual Concepts dished out a few details about the game, including word of one feature that will be welcomed addition for NBA 2K players. According to the aforementioned pair, players can kiss goodbye to long loading screens, because NBA 2K21 has loading speeds coming in under two seconds, at least on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

"From graphics as in-your-face as Zion’s dunk to almost unrecognizable loading speeds of less than two seconds, NBA 2K21 for next-gen is poised to shatter all our previous notions of what this franchise can deliver," said Greg Thomas, co-founder and president of developer Visual Concept. "With 2K21, we’ve got something that merges incredible graphic capabilities with new in-game opportunities to reset the sports sim standard."

At the moment, it's unclear if all loading times will be cut down to just two seconds, or if this only applies to certain loading screens. What we do know is this feature will only be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, which come with a brand new SSD that drastically reduces loading times.

"New console launches are few and far between, and we’re incredibly excited to show a sneak peek at what our fans can look forward to from NBA 2K21 running on next-gen hardware," added Melissa Bell, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at 2K. "Today's showing is just a glimpse at how our team is building the future of gaming with NBA 2K21, and how we're creating the most realistic sports simulation on the planet - a must-have title for sports fans and gamers alike this year."

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date, but it's safe to assume it will release sometime in September like it always does.

