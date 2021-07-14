NBA 2K22 Release Date and Cover Stars Revealed

Today, 2K Games announced the cover athletes for NBA 2K22, in addition to the full roster the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S game will sport when it releases worldwide on September 10, 2021. Leading the way on the cover of the Standard Edition and the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle is two-time NBA All-Star and Dallas Maverick player Luka Doncic. Meanwhile, on the cover of the "premium" NBA 75th Anniversary Edition are what 2K refers to as "a trio of the NBA's most impactful big men," also known as, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant.

"Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me,” said Doncic of the news. “I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe.”

As alluded to, and as is the case every year, NBA 2K22 will offer various editions of the game in both digital and physical formats, or more specifically the following three formats:

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC) and $69.99 on new-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S)

The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will be available for $79.99 and grant players access to the Standard Edition across previous-and new-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles;

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition will be available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Dual-gen access is included for both the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle and NBA 75th Anniversary Edition or the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S platforms and provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family. The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for Nintendo Switch will only be available on digital format in the EMEA region.

(Photo: 2K)

(Photo: 2K)

Meanwhile, in North America, players will be able to purchase a special version of the Standard Edition, featuring six-time WNBA All-Star and WNBA Champion, Candance Parker. This version will only be available through GameStop and EB Games, and marks the first time a female has been on the cover of a game in the series. In addition to this special Standard Edition, 2K is also releasing one for Japan, featuring Washington Wizards Rui Hachimura on the cover.

NBA 2K22 is set to release worldwide on September 10, 2021 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In the coming weeks, 2K will reveal our first look at features, the soundtrack, and more, so be sure to stay tuned.