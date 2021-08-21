NBA 2K22 Rookie Player Ratings Revealed

✖

When it comes to the release of any new sports game, one of the things that most fans are always interested in comes with the addition of each year's rookie class. This is no different with the NBA 2K franchise, which is why prior to its launch next month, 2K Games has revealed the player ratings that will be given to the most notable rookies in the 2021 draft class.

Shown over on social media, 2K revealed the top five rookies that will be seen in NBA 2K22 this year. As expected, the rookies that were taken highest in the draft ended up being the ones that received the best ratings in-game. The top pick for the Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham, will be considered the best rookie in NBA 2K22 this year to start the season, with the guard being rated an 80 overall. Rockets guard Jalen Green then follows closely behind with a 79, while Cavs center Evan Mobley received a 78. Jalen Suggs and Scottie Barnes then end up rounding out the top five players in this rookie crew.

2K22 Rookie #2KRatings 👀 Where will these guys be at the end of the year? pic.twitter.com/w4UiWGfGwB — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 20, 2021

This look at the rookies from NBA 2K22 comes mere days after the overall top 10 players in the game were revealed. Notably, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are considered the four best in this year's entry with each receiving a 96 overall player rating. Other stars such as Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, and James Harden are also featured in the top 10. Meanwhile, cover star Luka Doncic was awarded a 94 overall score for this season.

As a whole, NBA 2K22 is actually slated to launch very soon. The game is poised to arrive early next month on September 10 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Are you going to be picking up NBA 2K22 for yourself this year, or will you be holding off? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.