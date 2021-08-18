NBA 2K22 Reveals Top 10 Player Ratings

✖

2K has revealed some of the player ratings for NBA 2K22, or more specifically the top 10 players in the league, plus a couple of extra players. As always, LeBron James is at the top of this list, but he's accompanied by three other players with the same rating. Meanwhile, last year's MVP, Nikola Jokic, comes in one point lower than the foursome at the top with his 95 rating. And then one point lower than this is this year's cover athlete, Luka Doncic, who boasts a 94 rating after a very impressive season with the Dallas Mavericks.

If the list below looks familiar, it's because nine of the players were amongst the top 10 highest-rated players from last year, with the only dropout being Anthony Davis, who has been replaced with Nikola Jokic.

Below, you can check out the top 10 players in NBA 2K22:

NBA 2K22 Top 10:

LeBron James - 96 Kevin Durant - 96 Giannis Antetokounmpo - 96 Stephen Curry - 96 Kawhi Leonard - 95 Nikola Jokic - 95 Joel Embiid - 95 Luka Doncic - 94 James Harden - 94 Damian Lillard - 94

Other Play Ratings:

Jayson Tatum - 90

Zion Williamson - 89

Trae young - 89

Khris Middleton - 88

Jrue Holiday - 85

LaMello Ball - 84

As you would expect, players have plenty of thoughts on these ratings, with many questioning why LeBron is so high. Meanwhile, others aren't convinced with Jokic being a 95 and the same rating as Kawhi.

"How is LeBron a 96 after this season," reads one popular reply. "He's been injured for half of it. He is not on the level of Durant, Curry, and Giannis this season.'

"Y’all keep giving Kawhi credit for a run he went on two years ago," reads another popular reply. "He hasn’t outplayed Jokic in the last two seasons. Jokic is a 96. He’s the MVP. He’s a top 3 player in the NBA now. Let it go."

Another popular point of discussion is the aforementioned omission of Anthony Davis, who hasn't received a rating yet, but is presumably a 92 or a 93.

That said, as more ratings come, we will. be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, click here for updates straight from the source itself.