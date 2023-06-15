NBA 2K23 Is Bringing Back One Of Last Year's Best Promos

Last year, NBA 2K introduced the concept of End Game players to MyTeam. These cards were the best possible version of the league's brightest stars, giving them the best stats, badges, and animations possible. We weren't sure if they were going to come back in NBA 2K23, but today the developers at Visual Concepts have confirmed that End Game players will be in MyTeam starting tomorrow. Not only that, but the End Game promo is starting off in NBA 2K23 with a bang because the first player to get his card is none other than current Phoenix Suns stud Kevin Durant.

Now, it's important to note that we don't know exactly what 2K will do with End Games in NBA 2K23. Presumably, it will be the exact same as last year and the players will be turned into basketball gods with perfect jump shots and the best dribble animations, but that hasn't been totally confirmed. That said, if 2K were going to change things up, they'd surely change the name of the promo, so it's safe to assume that KD will be among the best cards at his position when he launches tomorrow.

END GAME KD OTW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x4nqzf3hqh — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) June 15, 2023

If you weren't around for the 2K22 cycle, the concept behind End Games is pretty simple. Take the most famous players and turn their stats to the max. For example, last year's first End Game drop included former Los Angeles Laker Magic Johnson. At the time, Magic already had an Invincible card, which is usually among the best cards in the game. However, his End Game card not only gave him 15 more Hall of Fame badges, but it also completely changed his animation set to give him one of the best jumpers and some of the best dribble moves available. Granted, as more players got End Game cards, they started to feel a bit too samey, but the first one set the tone for a promo filled with ridiculous cards.

For now, Durant is the only End Game coming to NBA 2K23, though many more will be added over the coming weeks. That said, even for players who aren't lucky enough to pack him, there are plenty of other great cards coming alongside his drop, including Invincible versions of Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and KD's former teammate Russell Westbrook. With End Game now arriving in NBA 2K23, players should expect things to get even more wild as we head into Season 8 in a few weeks.