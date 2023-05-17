NBA 2K23 Season 7 Takes the League Down Under

With the NBA Conference Finals in full swing, NBA 2K23 is looking to bring players into the fold by putting the game on sale across several platforms. Beyond that, the team at 2K Sports is putting the finishing touches on Season 7, trying to give players in both MyTeam and MyCareer plenty of things to do in between watching the incredible real-life performances we've been seeing in this year's NBA Playoffs. While there are all kinds of rewards to earn, the season is being built around a young Aussie who plays his trade in Oklahoma City.

Josh Giddey is one of the best up-and-coming stars in the NBA. Not only does he put up consistently ridiculous stat lines, but he's been helping turn the Thunder around in record time. On May 19, players will be able to snag a 97 OVR Josh Giddey just for logging in to MyTeam. The big reward for finishing the season pass is even better as players will grab 99 OVR Invincible Zion Williamson. If you're new to MyTeam because of the recent sales, know that Invincible cards are generally some of the best cards in the game, meaning you'll have relatively easy access to a player that can dominate the competition.

The mode will also have a selection of other 99 OVR cards, a new 450-card set, and the continuation of Playoff Evos that replicate the real-world performances of NBA stars. On top of all that, we can expect to see the newest stars in the NBA start to crop up as we get to the Draft. On the other side of competitive NBA 2K23, you'll find a fun crossover with Lego 2K Drive in MyCareer. While not as game-changing as the rewards in MyTeam, expect to have a lot of fun kitting out your player with new cosmetics.

It's also the start of the WNBA season, which means new goals and rewards in The W Online. As always, we'll be getting a brand new selection of music to spice things up. All in all, this is looking like a solid list of rewards from 2K Sports to start things off. The issue recently has been that there's no content to back it up outside of packs that are tough to get without spending money. With the game being on sale right now across several platforms, it certainly seems like now is the time for 2K to really start to ramp things up and get NBA 2K23 back to a good place.