NBA 2K23 Gets Cheapest Price Yet

Today, Steam kicked off its Sports Fest sale, giving deep discounts on all kinds of sports games. It includes triple-A games like FIFA 23 as well as popular indies like Tape to Tape and Undisputed. The most prominent discount though, is for NBA 2K23 which is on sale for $9.59. That's a nearly 85% discount on the usual retail price and represents the lowest price the game has been on PC. If you've been considering picking 2K23 up because of how exciting the real-world NBA playoffs have been thus far, this is a great time to jump in.

While this particular sale is only on Steam now, you can also pick up the game relatively cheaply on Xbox at just $13.99 for a limited time. This happens most years with the NBA 2K series as we near the NBA Finals. 2K Sports wants to capitalize on the real-world hype and get players into its ecosystem. That also generally means that players will find it much easier to compete in online modes as they won't need to grind for hours or spend a ton of money to get up to snuff with everyone who has been playing MyTeam or MyPlayer all season.

(Photo: 2K Sports)

This sale also comes as NBA 2K23 gets ready to drop Season 7 on May 19. Generally, Season 7 is the time when 2K Sports drops major content around both the Finals and the Draft. Not only will they celebrate the year's champions, but we'll also get boosted versions of several of the rookies that get drafted this summer in MyTeam. Getting in now means relatively easy access to most of those as 2K usually improves the odds of getting the best players to get everyone excited to play next year's game.

Finally, we also might see 2K start to experiment with a few things as the devs start to prep for NBA 2K24. Last year we saw both End Game cards and Equal Chance packs make their first appearances in MyTeam. While End Game hasn't come back yet, Equal Chance packs have consistently come into the rotation over the course of the season. If you want to get an early peek at what we might be getting next year, it's definitely worth getting in on this deal while it's available.