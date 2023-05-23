NBA 2K23 Developers Confirm the Return of Fan-Favorite MyTeam Packs

One of the standout additions to NBA 2K22's version of MyTeam was Equal Chance packs. These packs gave players a chance to buy or earn a pack that had an equal chance of containing every card in the current set. This is important because, in standard packs, you have a much lower chance of getting the best players. While it's still the luck of the draw, Equal Chance packs mean that you might actually get the player you were hoping for. Now, 2K Sports has announced that this fan-favorite pack type is coming to NBA 2K23, and the first of them drops tomorrow.

Now, it must be said that Equal Chance packs have been in 2K23 before now, but only in the Token Market. This version of Equal Chance packs will be both available for purchase in the pack store and earnable as rewards across various game modes. The best part is that these packs will contain five different 99 OVR players, including current Cleveland Cavalier star Donovan Mitchell. He'll be joined by four former players in Jason Richardson, Bill Walton, Amar'e Stoudemire, and Caron Butler. Those might not be the most popular 2K players ever, but this is only the first week of the Equal Chance Rush series.

Rush cards are coming tomorrow❗️



Each week this Season, look to add Dark Matter Rush cards to your collection via Equal Chance Reward Packs available across modes and through an Agenda



These Rush cards will also be available as auctionable inserts in tomorrow's Promo Super Pack pic.twitter.com/j1oXrwC4Rq — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) May 22, 2023

2K Sports has promised that we'll be getting new Rush players every single week during Season 7. If we get five players each week, that'll be thirty different cards by the season's end. With that much time, it's likely that we'll get at least a few top-tier stars. If nothing else, this represents a great step in the right direction for MyTeam, which has been struggling to give players the content they crave over the past few weeks.

Considering that NBA 2K23 has been on sale quite a bit recently, this makes sense. 2K Sports is doing what it can to build some goodwill as we get closer to the impending announcement of NBA 2K24. If the players who hopped in on the cheap get locked into the ecosystem, they might come back for more next year. Hopefully, 2K continues to give players content like this to play through as we near the final stages of MyTeam in NBA 2K23.