NBA 2K23 Reveals J. Cole MyTEAM Release

NBA 2K23 is letting fans play as J. Cole in MyTEAM mode this week. Tomorrow, fans can get their Dreamville hoops dreams in with the critically acclaimed rapper. As a part of NBA 2K23's Crossover Series, fans can complete spotlight challenges to earn special celebrity cards in the mode for a limited time. With Cole being on the Dreamer Edition of this year's game, he seems like a logical choice to wheel the feature out. Bas and Elite from the Dreamville roster play a role in the MyCareer story this year. However, they're far from the only cameos you'll encounter through this journey. Obviously, 2K is pretty stoked for people to see what's going on. Check out the post they dropped for yourself down below!

"NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture," J. Cole himself said in an accompanying statement today. "It's been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year's game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the Dreamer brand into NBA 2K. There's also more to come, so watch out for all things Dreamville and Dreamer brand drops during Seasons and for Bas and Elite in this year's MyCareer story."

Will you be picking up J. Cole's card this week? Let us know down below!