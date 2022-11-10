NBA 2K23 Reveals J. Cole MyTEAM Release
NBA 2K23 is letting fans play as J. Cole in MyTEAM mode this week. Tomorrow, fans can get their Dreamville hoops dreams in with the critically acclaimed rapper. As a part of NBA 2K23's Crossover Series, fans can complete spotlight challenges to earn special celebrity cards in the mode for a limited time. With Cole being on the Dreamer Edition of this year's game, he seems like a logical choice to wheel the feature out. Bas and Elite from the Dreamville roster play a role in the MyCareer story this year. However, they're far from the only cameos you'll encounter through this journey. Obviously, 2K is pretty stoked for people to see what's going on. Check out the post they dropped for yourself down below!
"NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture," J. Cole himself said in an accompanying statement today. "It's been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year's game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the Dreamer brand into NBA 2K. There's also more to come, so watch out for all things Dreamville and Dreamer brand drops during Seasons and for Bas and Elite in this year's MyCareer story."
.@JColeNC is playable in MyTEAM tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/G26T5MMH2b— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) November 9, 2022
Will you be picking up J. Cole's card this week? Let us know down below!
Just might happen
prevnext
I MIGHT JUST GET IT https://t.co/vYJ1DqiOUv— Jonathan Jackson (@Thelostkidsx20) November 9, 2022
Would be wild
prevnext
Drake next ⁶𓅓 https://t.co/NQvelyJff5— Maxout1 (@Max0ut1) November 9, 2022
We can only hope
prevnext
Hopefully we can use these cards for online play this time... https://t.co/QBEWeVYbD0— Larkdawgg (@gregory_larkin4) November 9, 2022
Real gem
prevnext
Card of the year @NBA2K_MyTEAM https://t.co/JZWN6nDeBY— Elite (@Elite) November 9, 2022
Some people upset
prevnext
They released j Cole before Kobe… https://t.co/AFLWPzXv5Y pic.twitter.com/FtJzY2rs1O— Cal 🕊 (@12toSIXX) November 9, 2022
Would be so cool
prevnext
The money jerseys coming back?? https://t.co/XvsyNIRiBO pic.twitter.com/7HoWXG7R8o— Amar (@ihyAmar) November 9, 2022
Say less
prevnext
I'll be on tomorrow fam https://t.co/9ua5O6dXC1— Johnny (@JohnnyBoy5542) November 9, 2022
Fun Stuff
prev
People will complain about the most nonsensical things 2k does as far as content. It’s a video game. Video games are supposed to be fun. None the less J Cole will find a spot on the roster!! https://t.co/1syd7pyPxY— DEDSOE (@Eosded) November 9, 2022