NBA 2K24 MyTeam Season 5 Pass Rewards Supposedly Leaked

NBA 2K24 is kicking off Season 5 in MyTeam and MyCareer this Friday. That means players will have a brand-new season pass full of rewards. Usually, developer 2K Games announces the main rewards for each season the Wednesday before a new season, meaning NBA 2K24 players will learn about the new season tomorrow. However, it looks like we might've learned about the season pass' main rewards a day early due to a newly revealed leak. This NBA 2K24 leak gives fans a look at the Level 40 reward in MyTeam, as well as the reward players can acquire by buying the Season 5 Pro Pass in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 Season 5 Rewards Leak

(Photo: 2K Sports)

The Season 5 rewards leak popped up on Reddit earlier today. They were posted by a user who goes by Constant_Craft5907, though it's not clear if they got the leak from another source or if this is something they spotted themself. As always, you'll want to take this with a massive grain of salt, but it appears to be a screenshot of the Season 5 battle pass.

If this is legitimate, it means that 98 OVR James Harden will be the ultimate reward in Season 5. Considering the game just added a 100 OVR card to the game and 99 OVRs will be relatively commonplace by the time most players earn Harden, that feels a little underwhelming. It's also worth remembering that the 100 OVR card features Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Without a cheap counter, that's going to give the players who spend money an even larger advantage.

Speaking of players spending money, the leaks claim that anyone who buys the Pro Pass will get 97 OVR Zion Williamson. Again, with so many 98 OVRs coming to the game over the next few weeks, Zion isn't going to be a great option for long, but it does at least provide players with a solid option on the first day of the season who happens to be one of the most electrifying players in the NBA.

Of course, it's worth noting that there will be several other player cards added as a part of the Season 5 launch. We know that 2K loves to add mode-specific awards to MyTeam over the course of the season which are generally strong options. Most likely, we'll hear about several of these tomorrow. While these probably won't compete with the best players you can buy with real-world money, they will at least keep you competitive against those players if you choose not to spend money on NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.