NBA 2K24 Gets New Update for Season 3, Patch Notes Revealed

Ahead of the launch of Season 3 at the end of this week, a new update for NBA 2K24 has today been let loose. Prior to the start of any new Season of NBA 2K, developer Visual Concepts tends to push out a new patch that lays the groundwork for what's to come. With Season 3 of NBA 2K24, this has proven to be no different as a variety of changes have now been released for all versions of the title.

Downloadable at this very moment, the newest NBA 2K24 patch contains overhauls that most players have come to expect with updates of this type. Certain likeness improvements have now been made to many players in-game to go along with bug fixes and stability upgrades tied to gameplay and various modes. Again, though, most of the big tweaks found in this patch won't be seen until Season 3 goes live later this week on Friday, December 1.

Until that time, you can view the full patch notes for today's new NBA 2K24 update attached below.

NBA 2K24 Patch Notes

GENERAL

Preparations for NBA 2K24 Season 3, launching on Friday, December 1st, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

Resolved visual issues that could occur when customizing parts of some created arenas

Spaces are now allowed in on-court text when customizing an arena

The logo on the shorts for the Utah Jazz home, away, and secondary uniforms has been adjusted for accuracy

The sponsor patch has been updated on the uniforms for the following teams:

Charlotte Hornets

Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat

Los Angeles Lakers

New York Knicks

Washington Wizards

The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:

LaMelo Ball (tattoo/hair update)

Maya Caldwell (new player scan)

Rhyne Howard (new player scan)

Marine Johannes (new player scan)

Nikolina Milic (new player scan)

Naz Hillmon (new player scan)

Iliana Rupert (new player scan)

Nyara Sabally (new player scan)

Victaria Saxton (new player scan)

NaLyssa Smith (new player scan)

Kristy Wallace (new player scan)

Jalen Williams (tattoo update)

Jocelyn Willoughby (new player scan)

Additional work has been done to better support the NBA In-Season Tournament

All 30 custom floors have been added to the game

Related UI and general visibility during the season have been greatly improved

IST in-game presentation elements have been added/enhanced NOTE: The IST is available to play in the initial season in new saves, and in subsequent seasons in existing saves



The All-Star Game has been changed back to the traditional East-West format to match the changes for the upcoming 2024 NBA All-Star game.

NOTE: This change will be present in the initial season in new saves, and in subsequent seasons in existing saves

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue that was causing inadvertent basket interference violations when dunking

Reduced the frequency of lost ball fumbles when ball handlers collide with defenders

Tweaked "Bad Block Attempt" teammate grade logic

Increased the defensive movement speed gap relating to Lateral Quickness

Fixed a rare issue that was causing some layups to "block themselves" which led to missed easy layup attempts

Defensive reactions (including anklebreakers) will no longer be played on simple dribble stop animations

Fixed an exploit that allowed double-dribbles with certain emotes

CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER

Many improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

The quest requirements for joining an affiliation have been lowered to allow users to more easily join their affiliation of choice

Players will now retain their badge progression in the REC when all opposing players quit at the end of the game

Addressed an issue that could cause players on opposing teams to be wearing the same uniforms in REC games

Resolved an issue preventing certain camera settings from carrying over between games in the City

Fixed a rare disconnect that could occur in Starting 5 games

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION

Multiple fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode

Continued updates have been made to the visuals and flow for in-game record breaking performances

Fixed a hang that could occur in gameplay following certain record-breaking cinematic sequences

Resolved an issue causing the record for 3PM in a season to be re-celebrated each game when the total got exceptionally high

Addressed an issue that could cause GOAT moments specific to the rookie season to be triggered in later seasons

The "Team Takeover – Player Lock" option will now correctly persist between games and saves

Fixed an issue that could cause user-customized rotations to get reset going into NBA games

Made improvements to simulated games to better replicate MyPLAYER's stats earned in played games

Resolved a rare hang that could occur during Test Build games when playing with specific teams

Completing the Level 4 objectives for the Puma and Under Armour endorsement deals will now properly earn the expected rewards

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the 7th game in a series from being played in the Playoffs

Resolved an occasional hang that could occur when accessing the Endorsements menu

MyTEAM

Various improvements and updates have been made to menus throughout MyTEAM

In Triple Threat modes, crowd members will no longer walk on to the court when the ball is on the opposite side, and they will not preemptively rush the court before game point

Substituted players will now properly receive active Coach Boosts

Addressed an issue preventing certain Coach Boosts from triggering in valid situations

Fixed a rare situation where the in-game Agenda Tracker would not accurately report current progress

Resolved an issue in Clutch Time that could cause the next game played to not count

Fixed a rare hang that could occur during Triple Threat Challenge gameplay

Ensured the correct shoe is applied to a Player Card when multiple of the same Shoe Card is owned

Fixed an issue preventing adjusted Team Communication settings from being used in multiplayer game modes

MyNBA/THE W

Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

Addressed an issue in MyNBA that could inadvertently allow ineligible players to be signed to contract extensions in the offseason

Made an additional change to prevent certain players in MyNBA from being updated to younger heads rather than older ones when an age likeness update occurs

Fixed a rare hang that could occur during gameplay in MyNBA when playing with an imported created player on a customized expansion team

The Potential column now sorts correctly when doing a Fantasy Draft in both MyNBA and MyWNBA

The Admin Activity Log menu has been added to MyNBA Online

Support for contract extensions has been added to MyNBA Online

Resolved a hang that could occur in the offseason in MyNBA Online during the Player Progression period when a roster menu is accessed

Fixed a hang that could occur in the offseason in MyNBA Online during an expansion draft when starting in a past era

The Bet on Woman trophy in The W will now properly unlock when completed.

NBA 2K24 SEASON 3 CURRENT GEN PATCH NOTES

Preparations for NBA 2K24 Season 3, launching on Friday, December 1st, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST.

Better shot coverage detection for OPEN vs. WIDE OPEN

Fixed an issue where there was sometimes unexpectedly high defensive coverage with dunks and layups

MyCAREER

Fixed an issue where the save sometimes shows the OVR as 98 instead of 99

Fixed a rare crash when entering the ball trail menu

Fixed an issue when equipping headphones while wearing specific clothing combinations would cause the player to turn invisible

Fixed an issue where players were sometimes unable to rotate their player when trying on clothing in shops

Fixed multiple clothing and shoe related issues

Fixed an issue where face paint would not display properly on players using face scan data

Various improvements and updates have been made to menus throughout MyTEAM

Substituted players will now properly receive active Coach Boosts

Addressed an issue preventing certain Coach Boosts from triggering in a valid situation

Fixed rare situations where the in-game Agenda Tracker would not accurately report current progress

In Clutch Time, fixed an issue that would cause the next game played to not count

Fixed a rare hang that could occur during Triple Threat Challenge gameplay

Ensured the correct shoe is applied to a Player Card when multiple of the same Shoe Card is owned

OTHER