NBA 2K24 Gets First Player Ratings Update for 2024

Visual Concepts has today released the first new roster update of 2024 for NBA 2K24. Within the coming day, Season 4 is set to finally hit NBA 2K24 and will bring a ton of new content for players to dig into in the weeks and months ahead. And while one update that paved the way for Season 4 has already gone live this week, a new patch dedicated entirely to player ratings has now been pushed out as well.

For the most part, this latest ratings update for NBA 2K24 sees some of the league's best players becoming more improved. Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić has seen his overall rating increase to a 97 on this patch, while Kawhi Leonard, Trae Young, Paul George, and Anthony Davis have also gone up a single point as well. As for losers on this patch, there aren't many players that have seen their ratings fall too drastically. Indiana Pacers breakout point guard Tyrese Haliburton has fallen a bit to now sit at a 93. Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, and Stephen Curry have all seen some small dips to their ratings as well, but nothing that will keep them from still being among the best in NBA 2K24.

You can find the full breakdown of all the players changes with this new NBA 2K24 update below.

NBA 2K24 Ratings Update 01.11

Atlanta Hawks:

Trae Young: 90 OVR (+1)

Dejounte Murray: 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Johnson: 80 OVR (+1)

Bruno Fernando: 73 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets:

Mikal Bridges: 85 OVR (-1)

Cameron Johnson: 81 OVR (+1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 79 OVR (-1)

Cameron Thomas: 79 OVR (-2)

Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (-1)

Day'Ron Sharpe: 76 OVR (+2)

Dennis Smith Jr.: 75 OVR (+1)

Royce O'Neale: 74 OVR (-1)

Jalen Wilson: 70 OVR (+2)

Boston Celtics:

Derrick White: 85 OVR (+2)

Luke Kornet: 76 OVR (+1)

Payton Pritchard: 75 OVR (+1)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 72 OVR (-1)

Neemias Queta: 71 OVR (+3)

Charlotte Hornets:

Brandon Miller: 79 OVR (+1)

Nick Richards: 78 OVR (+1)

P.J. Washington: 78 OVR (+1)

Cody Martin: 75 OVR (+1)

Nick Smith Jr.: 72 OVR (+1)

Chicago Bulls:

DeMar DeRozan: 85 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (+1)

Andre Drummond: 78 OVR (+1)

Dalen Terry: 73 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Jarrett Allen: 86 OVR (+3)

Caris LeVert: 80 OVR (+1)

Craig Porter: 75 OVR (+2)

Sam Merrill: 75 OVR (+2)

Georges Niang: 74 OVR (+2)

Dallas Mavericks:

Luka Doncic: 97 OVR (+1)

Dante Exum: 79 OVR (+1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 79 OVR (-1)

Josh Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 76 OVR (-1)

Seth Curry: 74 OVR (-1)

A.J. Lawson: 72 OVR (+5)

Denver Nuggets:

Peyton Watson: 77 OVR (+2)

Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (-1)

DeAndre Jordan: 76 OVR (+1)

Christian Braun: 76 OVR (-1)

Detroit Pistons:

Cade Cunningham: 84 OVR (+1)

Bojan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (-1)

Jaden Ivey: 79 OVR (+1)

Ausar Thompson: 79 OVR (-1)

Marvin Bagley III: 77 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Stewart: 76 OVR (+1)

Alec Burks: 76 OVR (+1)

Marcus Sasser: 76 OVR (-1)

Killian Hayes: 75 OVR (-1)

Joe Harris: 74 OVR (-1)

Kevin Knox II: 72 OVR (+2)

Golden State Warriors:

Stephen Curry: 95 OVR (-1)

Klay Thompson: 81 OVR (-1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 78 OVR (+1)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 77 OVR (+3)

Brandin Podziemski: 77 OVR (+1)

Moses Moody: 76 OVR (-1)

Houston Rockets:

Alperen Sengun: 86 OVR (+1)

Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 76 OVR (-2)

Cam Whitmore: 75 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers:

Tyrese Haliburton: 93 OVR (-1)

Myles Turner: 85 OVR (+2)

Bennedict Mathurin: 81 OVR (+1)

Obi Toppin: 79 OVR (-1)

Andrew Nembhard: 76 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (+1)

Paul George: 89 OVR (+1)

James Harden: 87 OVR (+1)

Ivica Zubac: 82 OVR (+1)

Daniel Theis: 75 OVR (+1)

Terance Mann: 73 OVR (-2)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Anthony Davis: 94 OVR (+1)

D'Angelo Russell: 79 OVR (-2)

Jarred Vanderbilt: 78 OVR (-1)

Christian Wood: 76 OVR (-2)

Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (-1)

Max Christie: 73 OVR (+1)

Cameron Reddish: 73 OVR (-1)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Ja Morant: 93 OVR (+1)

Marcus Smart: 81 OVR (+1)

Ziaire Williams: 74 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman Sr.: 74 OVR (-2)

David Roddy: 73 OVR (-1)

John Konchar: 72 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat:

Tyler Herro: 84 OVR (-1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Caleb Martin: 77 OVR (-2)

Nikola Jović: 75 OVR (+2)

Josh Richardson: 75 OVR (-1)

Haywood Highsmith: 74 OVR (-1)

Jamal Cain: 71 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Brook Lopez: 81 OVR (-1)

Malik Beasley: 77 OVR (+1)

MarJon Beauchamp: 76 OVR (+1)

Andre Jackson Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 86 OVR (-1)

Jaden McDaniels: 79 OVR (-1)

Kyle Anderson: 75 OVR (-2)

Jordan McLaughlin: 74 OVR (+1)

Shake Milton: 73 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Jonas Valančiūnas: 83 OVR (-1)

Herbert Jones: 79 OVR (-1)

Larry Nance Jr.: 77 OVR (+2)

Naji Marshall: 76 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks:

Jalen Brunson: 90 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 86 OVR (+1)

OG Anunoby: 82 OVR (+2)

Donte DiVincenzo: 80 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 78 OVR (+1)

Josh Hart: 77 OVR (-1)

Quentin Grimes: 76 OVR (+1)

Precious Achiuwa: 76 OVR (-1)

Miles McBride: 75 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Chet Holmgren: 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Williams: 82 OVR (+1)

Josh Giddey: 80 OVR (+1)

Orlando Magic:

Paolo Banchero: 87 OVR (+2)

Jalen Suggs: 80 OVR (+1)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)

Goga Bitadze: 77 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Isaac: 76 OVR (-1)

Gary Harris: 75 OVR (-1)

Philadelphia 76ers:

De'Anthony Melton: 78 OVR (+1)

Paul Reed: 76 OVR (+1)

Robert Covington: 76 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 75 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns:

Devin Booker: 94 OVR (-1)

Jusuf Nurkić: 82 OVR (+1)

Grayson Allen: 78 OVR (+2)

Chimezie Metu: 76 OVR (+1)

Nassir Little: 75 OVR (-1)

Drew Eubanks: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Okogie: 74 OVR (-1)

Portland Trailblazers:

Jerami Grant: 82 OVR (+1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 81 OVR (-1)

Shaedon Sharpe: 80 OVR (-2)

Scoot Henderson: 77 OVR (+1)

Jabari Walker: 76 OVR (+1)

Duop Reath: 74 OVR (+2)

Toumani Camara: 74 OVR (+1)

San Antonio Spurs:

Victor Wembanyama: 87 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 78 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Sochan: 77 OVR (+1)

Cedi Osman: 74 OVR (-2)

Julian Champagnie: 73 OVR (+3)

Sandro Mamukelashvili: 73 OVR (+1)

Dominick Barlow: 70 OVR (+3)

Sacramento Kings:

Domantas Sabonis: 88 OVR (+2)

Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1)

JaVale McGee: 75 OVR (-1)

Toronto Raptors:

Pascal Siakam: 87 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schröder: 80 OVR (+1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)

Jontay Porter: 70 OVR (+3)

Utah Jazz:

Collin Sexton: 82 OVR (+2)

Jordan Clarkson: 80 OVR (+2)

Kelly Olynyk: 79 OVR (+1)

Keyonte George: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Christopher: 72 OVR (-2)

Washington Wizards:

Kyle Kuzma: 82 OVR (-2)

Deni Avdija: 79 OVR (+1)

Daniel Gafford: 79 OVR (+1)

Jordan Poole: 78 OVR (-1)

Danilo Gallinari: 76 OVR (-1)

Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (-1)

Johnny Davis: 73 OVR (-1)