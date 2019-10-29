New NCAA Rule Gives Fans Hope for NCAA Football’s Return

The NCAA officially announced on Tuesday that it will be modifying its rules in order to let college athletes profit from their images and likeness being used in advertising, merchandise and other various outlets. As a result, fans of the NCAA Football were suddenly given a glimmer of hope that the game could be making a comeback The series initially debuted in 1993 with Bill Walsh College Football, and became a yearly release as NCAA Football starting in 1997. But in the months following the release of NCAA Football 14, both the NCAA and three of the top collegiate athletic conferences (SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12) all announced that they would not agree to new deals with the company to license their trademarks. As a result the franchise was dead in the water, though a few teams did pop up in Madden NFL 18 and Madden NFL 20‘s storylines.

Fans of the series flocked to social media after the news broke to celebrate and speculate how soon EA would be able to crank out a new installment. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below!

Not Bad for a Cover

Now that the NCAA voted to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, could NCAA Football make a return? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mHgDFnQ6XN — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2019

Tick Tock!

Me waiting for NCAA Football 20 to come out pic.twitter.com/tkCjH3sRmu — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) October 29, 2019

Pretty Cool Indeed

[NCAA allows student-athletes to profit off likeness]



Every NCAA Football video game fan: pic.twitter.com/nhSn2Lsbi4 — SportsNation (@SportsNation) October 29, 2019

Run!

EA Sports employees rushing to work to make NCAA Football 2020



pic.twitter.com/WSZYklSwo2 — Terry Corcoran (@TerryJCorcoran) October 29, 2019

Hit it, Spongebob!

NCAA Football is coming back pic.twitter.com/hxrkxP0hfk — Drew (NTE) (@NotTheExpertYT) October 29, 2019

Everybody Dance!

We can finally get EA Sports NCAA football 🏈 pic.twitter.com/AYGrzpjUVX — what is rest to a jedi (@JaredCoursan) October 29, 2019

A Good Question

So…when does NCAA Football go on pre-order? — Blinkin Riley (@blinkinriley) October 29, 2019

Who Would’ve Thought?

Me, popping NCAA Football 21 into my PS4, after today’s announcement: pic.twitter.com/yE1anZcowv — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) October 29, 2019

Hugs All Around

After the first game of NCAA Football 2021. pic.twitter.com/QrwTlT4uET — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) October 29, 2019

GONG!