New NCAA Rule Gives Fans Hope for NCAA Football’s Return

The NCAA officially announced on Tuesday that it will be modifying its rules in order to let college athletes profit from their images and likeness being used in advertising, merchandise and other various outlets. As a result, fans of the NCAA Football were suddenly given a glimmer of hope that the game could be making a comeback The series initially debuted in 1993 with Bill Walsh College Football, and became a yearly release as NCAA Football starting in 1997. But in the months following the release of NCAA Football 14, both the NCAA and three of the top collegiate athletic conferences (SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12) all announced that they would not agree to new deals with the company to license their trademarks. As a result the franchise was dead in the water, though a few teams did pop up in Madden NFL 18 and Madden NFL 20‘s storylines.
Fans of the series flocked to social media after the news broke to celebrate and speculate how soon EA would be able to crank out a new installment. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below!
Not Bad for a Cover
Now that the NCAA voted to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, could NCAA Football make a return? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mHgDFnQ6XN— ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2019
Tick Tock!
Me waiting for NCAA Football 20 to come out pic.twitter.com/tkCjH3sRmu— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) October 29, 2019
Pretty Cool Indeed
[NCAA allows student-athletes to profit off likeness]— SportsNation (@SportsNation) October 29, 2019
Every NCAA Football video game fan: pic.twitter.com/nhSn2Lsbi4
Run!
EA Sports employees rushing to work to make NCAA Football 2020— Terry Corcoran (@TerryJCorcoran) October 29, 2019
pic.twitter.com/WSZYklSwo2
Hit it, Spongebob!
NCAA Football is coming back pic.twitter.com/hxrkxP0hfk— Drew (NTE) (@NotTheExpertYT) October 29, 2019
Everybody Dance!
We can finally get EA Sports NCAA football 🏈 pic.twitter.com/AYGrzpjUVX— what is rest to a jedi (@JaredCoursan) October 29, 2019
A Good Question
So…when does NCAA Football go on pre-order?— Blinkin Riley (@blinkinriley) October 29, 2019
Who Would’ve Thought?
Me, popping NCAA Football 21 into my PS4, after today’s announcement: pic.twitter.com/yE1anZcowv— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) October 29, 2019
Hugs All Around
After the first game of NCAA Football 2021. pic.twitter.com/QrwTlT4uET— Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) October 29, 2019
GONG!
A live look at EA Sports NCAA Football 20… pic.twitter.com/EFoY5FtZFQ— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 29, 2019