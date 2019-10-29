Gaming

New NCAA Rule Gives Fans Hope for NCAA Football’s Return

The NCAA officially announced on Tuesday that it will be modifying its rules in order to let college athletes profit from their images and likeness being used in advertising, merchandise and other various outlets. As a result, fans of the NCAA Football were suddenly given a glimmer of hope that the game could be making a comeback The series initially debuted in 1993 with Bill Walsh College Football, and became a yearly release as NCAA Football starting in 1997. But in the months following the release of NCAA Football 14, both the NCAA and three of the top collegiate athletic conferences (SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12) all announced that they would not agree to new deals with the company to license their trademarks. As a result the franchise was dead in the water, though a few teams did pop up in Madden NFL 18 and Madden NFL 20‘s storylines.

Fans of the series flocked to social media after the news broke to celebrate and speculate how soon EA would be able to crank out a new installment. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below!

