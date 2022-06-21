Need for Speed Insider Gives Update on New Next-Gen Game

A prominent industry insider and leaker has provided a new update on the new and next-gen Need for Speed game. The next installment in the NFS series -- the first game following Need for Speed Heat -- was announced as an untitled game back in the summer of 2020. It's now been two years since its reveal and there's been absolutely nothing about the project, which, at one point, was scheduled to release sometime before March 2022. While we've seen nothing of the game nor heard anything about it since its reveal, it sounds like this is about to change.

Over on Twitter, the aforementioned insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, notes that he expects the game to be re-revealed sometime "around July." In other words, sometime soon. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease. And for what it's worth, Henderson does note he's not concrete on this information yet.

If this information is accurate, EA and Criterion aren't saying one way or another. Neither has commented on this information, and we don't expect this to change as neither ever comments on rumors and speculation. If for some reason this changes, which is unlikely, we will update the story with whatever is provided.

It remains to be seen if EA will have any type of summer event, but it sounds like perhaps if one is going to happen it will be "around July." Again, sometime soon.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Henderson is one of the most prominent industry insiders and leakers in the industry -- with a long track record of being reliable -- it doesn't change the fact that everything here is unofficial. Further, even if the information is good and accurate, it may not remain so, as everything is

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 44 letting us know what you think or, alternatively, let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. What do you want to see from the next Need for Speed game? Can EA and Criterion bring the series back to its glory days to rival Forza and Gran Turismo?