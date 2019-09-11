NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro Announced

Today, SNK announced the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro, a fighting stick with 20 classic SNK fighting games pre-installed. In other words, it’s a fighting stick console, and the next product in the NEOGEO legacy line. According to SNK, the piece of hardware was inspired by the NEOGEO CD’s controller design and was blown up to fighting stick size. Further, the arcade stick can switch between two different modes: Arcade Stick Mode and Console Mode.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a price point or a release date, however, a worldwide release is planned. That said, it’s unclear how many units will be available. Recently, many of these type of nostalgic products have been very limited in quantity, and when you pair this with a worldwide release, it could potentially be challenging to snag one. It’s also unclear what 20 games will come pre-installed.

Introducing, the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro! A fighting stick with 20 classic SNK fighters pre-installed!#SNK #NEOGEOhttps://t.co/RRw2C43oMa pic.twitter.com/jz3Ky06vHP — SNK GLOBAL @SAMURAI SHODOWN – Available Now! (@SNKPofficial) September 10, 2019

SNK provides more details on the two aforementioned modes:

Joystick Mode – In this mode, you can use the arcade stick normally by simply plugging it into a NEOGEO mini or PC. We guarantee a solid experience with this arcade stick.

– In this mode, you can use the arcade stick normally by simply plugging it into a NEOGEO mini or PC. We guarantee a solid experience with this arcade stick. Console Mode – In this mode, simply connect the stick via an HDMI cable into a TV and get ready to enjoy some of SNK’s finest fighting games. There are 20 pre-installed NEOGEO classics just waiting to be played. You can even rearrange the button layout in the options menu. Also, you can attach NEOGEO mini PAD controllers or even another NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for some glorious 2-Player action!

As you would expect, the mouths of fans of NEOGEO and classic SNK fighting games are currently watering over the product:

