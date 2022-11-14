NERF LMTD x League of Legends Jinx Fishbones Blaster Is On Sale Now

NERF's latest addition to their pop culture-inspired LMTD line of blasters has League of Legends fans in its crosshairs. Riot Games has partnered with Hasbro / NERF to make Jinx's iconic "Fishbones" rocket launcher a limited edition, foam dart-firing reality. Even if you aren't an LoL fan, you have to admit that this is an interesting blaster. The design is outrageous and awesome, and it features a 3-dart burst mode.

Indeed, one pull of the trigger will fire 3 Nerf Elite foam darts from an 18-round drum (6 clusters of 3 darts), and the best part is that it doesn't require batteries to do the job. Plus, the fish mouth can open and close. There's even a display stand so you can admire it while playing the game or watching the animated Arcane: League of Legends series on Netflix.

Unfortunately, a blaster this amazing won't come cheap. Pre-orders for the NERF LMTD League of Legends Fishbones blaster are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping with the code HOLIDAYFREE22) for $169.99. The other issue is that NERF isn't going to ship it until December 2023 / January of 2024, which is on par with the long wait that we experienced with the LMTD Halo Needler. On the plus side, you won't be charged until the release date.

If you are unfamiliar, NERF's LMTD line of blasters is based on iconic weapons from popular movies and video games, and has covered IPs like Star Wars, Aliens, and Star Trek in the past. If you haven't checked out Arcane on Netflix, remedy that as soon as possible – it's absolutely fantastic. That said, we are eagerly awaiting season 2 of the series, which is on the horizon, but a release date hasn't been officially announced thus far.

"Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech – a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover; and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation and suspenseful storytelling."

As for LoL the video game, expect plenty of changes in 2023. You can keep up with all of the latest news right here.