NERF x Star Trek: The Next Generation Phaser LMTD Blasters Launch Today (Exclusive)

NERF's LMTD line of blasters based on iconic weapons from popular movies and video games has covered IPs like Star Wars, Aliens, and Halo in the past, but today Star Trek fans are finally getting into the battle. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that two new Star Trek NERF phaser blasters that were designed to celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Next Generation TV series are set to go up for pre-order today, September 7th. Everything you need to know can be found below.

We'll start with the Star Trek: The Next Generation NERF LMTD Star Trek Starfleet Type 3 Phaser rifle, which is a motorized 1 shot blaster (internal 5-dart clip) that features light-up effects that simulate the look of being assimilated by the Borg in homage to the 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact. It also features phaser sounds and authentic First Contact movie sounds. Seven foam Nerf Elite darts are included.

As your secondary blaster, there's the Starfleet Type 2 Phaser, whcih fires 1 dart and has a pull-back priming handle. Amazingly enough, it's not sold separately! The Type 2 phaser will be included with the Type 3 phaser rifle. The set will be available to pre-order here on Amazon priced at $119.99 at some point today, September 7th (the link won't be active until it goes live). It's also available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22).

Speaking of Star Trek: The Next Generation, fans can look forward to some big reunions in Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+, including Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). LeVar Burton recently had the following to say about working with his TNG family one more time (transcription via TrekMovie):

"It was an absolute blast being together again... you guys have heard how close we are, right? When I got married, Brent was my best man, Patrick, Jonathan and Michael were my groomsmen. We've seen each other through the birth of our children, through marriages, death of parents, divorces... And so the opportunity to be together again, and to be together again in spacesuits and play these characters that we all-we love these people as much as you do. Trust me. And you will see, I'm so proud of us because I think we all look pretty damn good. Not only are we aging and aging gracefully, but we're aging appropriately. And that's not always the case."

Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Paramount+. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard debuts on Paramount+ in 2023.