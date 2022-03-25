Netflix Acquires New Game Studio

Netflix Games acquired its third video game studio this week by Boss Fight Entertainment to the platform’s growing gaming vertical. Amir Rahimi, the VP of game studios at Netflix, announced the acquisition on Thursday and said that Texas-based studio will accelerate Netflix’s goal to “to provide Netflix members with great games wherever they want to play them.” No new games being worked on by Boss Fight Entertainment were revealed at the time that the acquisition was announced.

Boss Fight Entertainment has been around since 2013 and has released two games so far. The first was a mobile RPG called Dungeon Boss while the second was a casino-type game called myVEGAS Bingo. It’ll be the latest of several video game developer acquisitions Netflix has announced within the past couple of months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Boss Fight’s mission is to bring simple, beautiful, and fun game experiences to our players wherever they want to play,” said Boss Fight Entertainment founders David Rippy, Bill Jackson, and Scott Winsett in a statement included with Netflix’s announcement. “Netflix’s commitment to offer ad-free games as part of members’ subscriptions enables game developers like us to focus on creating delightful game play without worrying about monetization. We couldn’t be more excited to join Netflix at this early stage as we continue doing what we love to do while helping to shape the future of games on Netflix together.”

Netflix’s first big studio acquisition saw Night School Studio, the developer of Oxenfree and Oxenfree II, joining the major streaming platform. After that, Next Games, the developer of Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, The Walking Dead: Our World, and The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land was acquired by Netflix to mark the second acquisition.

Rahimi’s statement about the acquisition concluded by saying Boss Fight Entertainment will continue working out of its various studios already in place.

“We’re still in the early days of building great game experiences as part of your Netflix membership,” Rahimi said. “Through partnerships with developers around the world, hiring top talent, and acquisitions like this, we hope to build a world-class games studio capable of bringing a wide variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games – with no ads and no in-app purchases – to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.”