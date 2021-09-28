Netflix Acquires First Video Game Studio

Netflix has furthered its venture into gaming by acquiring the streaming company’s first video game studio. Mike Verdu, Netflix’s VP of Game Development, announced on Tuesday that the company had acquired Night School Studio, the creators of games such as Oxenfree and its Oxenfree II sequel. It doesn’t sound like this will be the last acquisition either with Verdu saying Netflix plans to keep working with developers to deliver exclusive games to subscribers.

The Night School Studio acquisition was announced in a post on Netflix’s site that confirmed the news and gave background on the studio for those who aren’t familiar. The studio was founded in 2014 with Oxenfree being their most well-known game, and Verdu said “commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record” make the developers “invaluable partners” in Netflix’s gaming initiatives.

Netflix recently announced that it’d added more games to its platform for people to play, though those aren’t available everywhere yet since the rollout is happening regionally at first. Verdu said Netflix will continue working with developers like Night School Studio with future games similarly being added as part of a Netflix membership but at no extra cost.

“We’ll continue working with developers around the world and hiring the best talent in the industry to deliver a great collection of exclusive games designed for every kind of gamer and any level of play,” Verdu said. “Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership — all with no ads and no in-app purchases. Stay tuned for more.”

Oxenfree, a narrative game guided by players’ choices, feels like the kind of game Netflix might lean towards seeing how it already has interactive experiences like Bandersnatch on the platform. The game’s available on mobile devices as well as other platforms, but Netflix’s plans for that game specifically weren’t specified. Still, you can read up on it below in an overview from Night School Studio to see what kinds of games they make.

“Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift,” Oxenfree’s creators said about the game. “Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island’s cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you’ve unleashed is up to you.”