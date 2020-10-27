Netflix Announces Live-Action Assassin's Creed Series

✖

Netflix today announced a new live-action series based on the popular gaming franchise Assassin's Creed from Ubisoft. In addition to an extremely brief teaser image, Netflix revealed that Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as executive producers on the new endeavor. Further details are sparse at the moment, but the fact that it's in development at all is exciting.

"For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise," said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television - Los Angeles. "We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe."

"We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for," said Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix. "From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy."

This, of course, is not the first time that the Assassin's Creed franchise has been adapted to other mediums. While there have been a couple of minor animated projects, the biggest and most well-known adaptation has to be 2016's live-action movie, Assassin's Creed, starring Michael Fassbender. The movie featured its own original story separate from the games, and ultimately did not perform particularly well at the box office. This Netflix series is the first new live-action project since then.

At this point, it is unclear when the new live-action Assassin's Creed show might release on Netflix. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the latest and greatest in the gaming franchise, is set to release on November 10th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. It will also release for the PlayStation 5 when the console releases on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

