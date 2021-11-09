Netflix Games Expands to iOS

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix has been dabbling with adding video games to its streaming subscription service for months now, and it even went so far as to acquire its first video game studio at the end of September. Last week, Netflix finally rolled the video games out globally for Android devices, and as of today, Netflix Games has expanded to iOS.

More specifically, the rollout of the various titles that Netflix is offering is currently available in the App Store for individual downloads, but the in-app functionality where Netflix subscribers can simply play them through Netflix is set to launch tomorrow, November 10th. In general, Netflix Games are included in the subscription and available in its own little section on the app with no ads, additional fees, or in-app purchases.

Netflix Games is coming to iOS! Starting tomorrow, you can access Netflix Games through the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/LoHYFi4xBX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

“Starting today, members everywhere can play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop),” Netflix’s Mike Verdu, the VP of Game Development, said when the full Android launch happened last week. “Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.”

As noted above, Netflix Games has officially expanded to iOS today with players being able to find the various games in the App Store to download with the addition to the Netflix app itself happening tomorrow, November 10th. Netflix Games are otherwise already available for Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix right here.

