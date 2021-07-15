PlayStation x Netflix May Happen For Xbox Game Pass Rival, Suggests Leak

✖

Wait, are PlayStation and Netflix about to team up for some type of Xbox Game Pass rival? Well, that's what a new leak seemingly suggests. Yesterday, a new report revealed that Netflix is planning to start offering video games, in what would presumably be a similar service to Xbox Game Pass, which is often referred to as "the Netflix of video games." Fast-forward a day, and now there's reason to believe PlayStation may be involved in this ambition.

Over on Twitter, dataminer Steve Moser relays word that Netflix's new gaming initiative is codenamed "Shark," which is represented by a shark fin image in their iOS app. Where does PlayStation come into play? Well, according to Moser, the same files contain a custom icon for PS5 controllers and an image of Ghost of Tsushima, a 2020 PlayStation exclusive from Sony-owned studio Sucker Punch Productions.

Netflix’s gaming feature has a current working name of “Shark” and is represented by this image in their iOS app: a shark fin. Could an image of PS5 controllers and Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima (director’s cut coming Aug. 20th) indicate a partnership with $SONY? Cc @HedgeyeComm $NFLX pic.twitter.com/FLghlRlu20 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 15, 2021

For now, we are in deep speculative territory, but if what Moser found is legit, it does seem to suggest the two companies are working together for whatever this new initiative is. If this is the case, the question then becomes: is PlayStation a mere partner or is it helping spearhead this as an equal? The answer to this question could determine how big of a deal this -- whatever it is -- ends up being.

Of course, both Netflix and PlayStation could squash all of this speculation with a comment, but we don't expect a comment to arrive for a variety of reasons. However, if either or both buck expectations and do comment on this possible leak, its implications, and the speculation it has created, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two or 77 letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What would you want to see from a collaboration between PlayStation and Netflix?