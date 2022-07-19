Netflix's Resident Evil Showrunner Wants to Bring in Lady Dimitrescu

Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series recently debuted its first season to mixed praise from critics, and while there's been no official word on whether Netflix will pick it up for more seasons as of yet, that hasn't stopped showrunner Andrew Dabb from talking about what he'd like to see happen in future seasons. That includes, but is not limited to, the fact that he wants Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu to eventually show up.

Warning: there be spoilers for the first season of Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series below.

While that initially might not make much sense, it's important to note that the Resident Evil video games are considered canon in the live-action series. As such, despite the original story it's telling, folks like Ada Wong and Jill Valentine are technically considered to be running around within the world of Netflix's Resident Evil. That leaves a lot of room open to interpretation to bring in characters from the video games -- like Lady Dimitrescu.

"Over the course of the series, I want to bring everything in," Dabb recently told Polygon as part of a larger interview. "Left to my own devices, I want Lady D, I want the plant monster, I want it all. I want everything, but judiciously [and] responsibly over time."

While it's the most explicit mention of Lady Dimitrescu, the giant villain breakout character from Resident Evil Village, from Dabb to date, it's not the first time he's hinted at something like this. Prior to the first real trailer for the Netflix series, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to hear from Dabb, and he noted then that "the village is there" in the canon of the series.

"We might not get there till Season 5, but it is in our world, we can play with those, you know, as we're now moving ahead," Dabb said at the time. "The village is a resource we draw on. You know what I mean? Everything in the games, the movies are a different story. But everything in the games is the backstory for the show. So, but again, we're doling it out in pieces. We're not being like, episode three, like meet the Redfields, episode four, here's Leon. And I'm sure there's a certain part of the fan base that I'm sure would be like, please do that version. But for us, it was more important, like, let's take you on this journey. And then as the journey goes on and on, we will touch on different quarters and aspects of the mythology."

As noted above, Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series is now available on the streaming platform. Netflix has yet to officially announce whether it has been renewed for another season. The show stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as showrunner/executive producer/writer with Mary Leah Sutton as executive producer/writer. Further executive producers include Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. Constantin Film's CEO, Martin Moszkowicz, also serves as a producer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new Resident Evil series right here.

Have you watched the first season of Netflix's Resident Evil series yet? Would you like to see Lady Dimitrescu show up eventually? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all the things television and gaming!