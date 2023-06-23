Netflix's Sonic Prime Season 2 Gets New Trailer

Netflix's Sonic the Hedgehog show Sonic Prime got a new trailer this week as part of the big celebration of Sonic's birthday. The new trailer for Sonic Prime Season 2 shows off scenes from the next Sonic Prime episodes featuring Sonic himself, Shadow the Hedgehog, Tails, and many more. The second season of the Netflix show is scheduled to release on July 13th, though it's not known at this time just how many Sonic Prime episodes will be in Season 2.

The Sonic Prime trailer in question can be seen below after it was shared this week alongside updates on other Sonic projects like Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Origins Plus, and more. In a setup that should probably be pretty familiar to Sonic fans by now, Sonic and Shadow the Hedgehog are at odds against one another in at least one of the Sonic Prime episodes previewed, though we'll of course see them reconcile their differences to some degree to team up and save Green Hill. Netflix confirmed as much in the brief overview of the new trailer.

"Shadow is here and it's time to save Green Hill...together?" Netflix said about the trailer. "Sonic Prime returns July 13th on Netflix!"

Shadow is here and it's time to save Green Hill...together? Sonic Prime returns July 13th on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/eavUrtdOrx — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 23, 2023

Sonic Prime takes on a multiverse-type story set in the "Shatterverse" which offers fans different takes on some of the more familiar characters like Tails and other friends of the hedgehog. Aside from briefly battling Shadow until the two must work together, a quick overview of Season t2 teases fights with "cyborgs, robots and the Chaos Council."

Late last year, we spoke with Devin Mack, the voice of Sonic in Sonic Prime, as well as executive producer Logan McPherson to learn more about the new multiverse approach to Sonic, Mack's first time voicing the character, and more. Our review of Sonic Prime praised the show as an innovative take on Sonic, and audiences seem to agree given that it's just shy of a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As for other Sonic news on and around the character's birthday, it was also announced that LEGO Sonic would be coming to Sonic Superstars, the new Sonic game revealed just recently. As mentioned previously, Sonic Frontiers is also getting a big update today that'll add some new content like the Spin Dash and New Game+, but the patch notes for that update haven't yet been released to detail everything that's new.

Sonic Prime Season 2 will come to Netflix on July 13th. There were eight Sonic Prime episodes in Sonic Prime Season 1, though we don't yet know if that's how many will be in Season 2.