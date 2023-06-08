Sonic Superstars Revealed

During Summer Game Fest, Sega pulled back the curtain on Sonic Superstars, a new 2D game set to release this fall. The game will bring back familiar faces like Sonic, Tails, Amy, and Knuckles in an adventure inspired by the classic Sega Genesis games. However, instead of the 2D sprites seen in Sonic Mania, the designs look much closer to the 2D stages in Sonic Generations. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The trailer for Sonic Superstars can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/sonic_hedgehog/status/1666891505594933248

Players interested in Sonic Superstars will want to check out the official website, as Sega revealed that there will be an exclusive Amy Rose skin available. The skin will offer “modern Amy’s outfit on classic Amy,” and Sonic fans can get it by subscribing to the game’s newsletter. For the first time in a Sonic title, the campaign will be playable locally with up to three other players, and will feature drop-in, drop-out co-op. Sega is also teasing that players will have “new powers and abilities.” The game’s storyline will see Sonic and friends traveling to the Northstar Islands, as they try to stop Doctor Eggman’s latest scheme. This time around, the villain has teamed up with Fang, who first appeared in Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble.

Sonic fans that aren’t as familiar with Fang will get a chance to experience the character’s first appearance later this month in Sonic Origins Plus.Sonic Origins first released last year, and Sonic Origins Plus expands on the base game adding new features, including making Amy Rose playable in all of the existing games. The collection will include all 12 Sonic titles from the Game Gear era, including Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble. Releasing on June 23rd, the collection can be purchased on its own for $39.99, or as a DLC expansion to the existing Sonic Origins for $9.99.

