Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Director Says Fans Will Love Idris Elba’s Knuckles Series

Knuckles the Echidna has been a part of the Sonic franchise since 1994, but the character has gotten a big spotlight recently thanks to Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In the film, Knuckles is portrayed by Idris Elba, where he appears as an antagonist battling it out against Sonic. Fans will get a chance to see more of the character in the upcoming Knuckles series on Paramount+, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler has now weighed in on the new series. Speaking with Discussing Film, Fowler said that the show is very early in production, but he’s quite excited for fans to see more of the character.

“Oh, it’s very early with all of that [the Knuckles series]. Onething I knew after we finished the film, people are going to love thischaracter. They’re going to love Idris playing this character andthey’re going to want more of Knuckles absolutely,” Fowler told Discussing Film. “So right now, all thefocus is just on getting people excited and getting them out to see thesequel. Then, we’ll go from there. He’s such a wonderful character thatthere are so many different ways that you can go [in the series] thatfans could really get excited by, so that will hopefully all come alongvery soon. But for now, I’m just so excited to get people to see thesequel.”

Of course, as anyone familiar with the games will tell you, Knuckleseventually becomes friends with the blue blur, and a hero in his ownright. After debuting as an antagonist in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on Sega Genesis, Knuckles returned as a playable character in Sonic & Knuckles. In 1995, the character even got his own spin-off game, called Knuckles’ Chaotix. That title featured a number of other fun and unique partner characters, while pitting Knuckles against Metal Sonic. That could be a great direction for the show to take, but that decision will be up to Paramount and Fowler, when the time is right.

For now, fans will just have to settle for Knuckles’ appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is now in theaters. Readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage of the film right here.

Have you seen Sonic the Hedgehog 2yet? What would you like to see from the Knuckles series?Let usknow inthe comments orshare your thoughtsdirectly onTwitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!