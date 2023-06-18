Sonic the Hedgehog Boss Teases Return of Shadow

At the end of Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2, viewers were shown a tease of Shadow, heavily hinting that the character will be the antagonist in the next movie. Shadow has been a major part of the Sonic mythos over the last two decades or so, and many fans are understandably excited to see him on the big screen. Unfortunately, the character has not appeared in the games lately, and will not be seen in Sonic Superstars. Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka revealed as such in an interview with Shacknews, but did hint at future plans for the character.

"Unfortunately, Shadow's not in the game, sorry all you Shadow fans," Iizuka told Shacknews. "This is a classic series game so do understand that Shadow is not a part of the classic series, but do be hopeful for Sonic 3. I think for those that saw Sonic 2, you saw a nice reveal after the credits. Do stay tuned for Sonic 3, and do know that we do want to create a game with Shadow in it for all of our fans in the future."

Shadow first appeared in Sonic Adventure 2. Released on Sega Dreamcast in 2001, the game sees Shadow teaming up with Doctor Robotnik to take over the world. Shadow is an artificial creation of Robotnik's grandfather, Gerald, and is unaware that the elder Robotnik actually planned to destroy the world. By the end of the game, Shadow teams up with Sonic to save the world, seemingly dying in the process. Following positive reception to the character, Sega brought Shadow back for several other games, including his own spin-off game, Shadow the Hedgehog.

Since Shadow debuted in the 3D Sonic games, it makes sense that the character wouldn't be present in Sonic Superstars. Shadow would have made more sense for a 3D game like Sonic Frontiers, but the character was absent from last year's game. With Sonic the Hedgehog 3 set to release in theaters in 2024, it certainly sounds like Shadow might return to the games around the same time!

