The Witcher’s Henry Cavill Explains The Myth Around Witchers

The Witcher made its big debut on San Diego Comic-Con, with a brand new trailer, new clips, and a full panel with the cast. ComicBook.com was on hand for the panel where showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Henry Cavill were on stage, and during the panel Cavill spoke about the world of Witchers and some of the myths around them. One of the biggest that surrounds Witchers is that they don’t feel emotions, and as Cavill, explained, that isn’t really true but is a myth that is necessary to aid them in their jobs as monster hunters.

“It’s not that Witcher’s aren’t supposed to make moral decisions, it’s the myth that they don’t have emotions, but that’s what aids them in asking for coin for a monster, and if they don’t have emotions then they can negotiate as hard as they want and someone can’t use the ‘my kids’ line,” Cavill said. “Geralt is much more than that. He has this hard exterior because he believes that’s the way the world is, but in truth deep deep down there’s this man that has a belief in what the world can be.”

That’s part of Geralt’s charm actually and is the reason why he has allies that will help him along the way. He’s extremely loyal and will put himself in harm’s way to protect his friends, even if it’s not the practical thing to do. It’s one of the many reasons we expect fans to come around to The Witcher when it releases later this year.

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher currently has no release date