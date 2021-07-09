Netflix Reveals The Witcher Season 2 Episode Titles

✖

Netflix shared one of the best teasers yet for Season 2 of The Witcher by giving people a list of the episode titles for the next season. A total of eight episodes names were shared which include references longtime players should recognize as well as hints of what’s to come. One name hasn’t yet been announced yet, presumably because it’d be too much of a spoiler for people to know about it ahead of time. These episode titles also followed the reveal of the Season 2 release date itself which will have all the episodes out before the end of the year.

The titles of the episodes were revealed during the WitcherCon stream, but if you missed the presentation and didn’t catch the information, we’ve got you covered. Netflix’s Geeked Twitter account did, too, by sharing the clipped segment of the video alongside a list of the names of the episodes. You can find all of that info below:

Start casting your theories: The Witcher Season 2 episodes have been revealed #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/IAldjUj9TG — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 9, 2021

THE WITCHER SEASON 2 EPISODE TITLES: Episode 1 - A Grain of Truth

Episode 2 - Kaer Morhen

Episode 3 - What Is Lost

Episode 4 - Redanian Intelligence

Episode 5 - Turn Your Back

Episode 6 - Dear Friend

Episode 7 - Voleth Meir

Episode 8 - [REDACTED] — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 9, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Netflix has teased what’s to come for The Witcher in this way. Before the show’s debut season was released, Netflix shared the episode titles for Season 1, too. Those came with even more than just the names since Netflix shared brief summaries of each of them at the time. We haven’t gotten those same summaries for Season 2 just yet, but we still have several months to go until the new season releases, so perhaps we’ll still get those between now and December 17th.

As Netflix did last time, the episodes of Season 2 should be dropped at once, so you won’t have to wait for them to come out weekly and will instead be able to binge them all at once. Other Witcher projects like The Witcher: Blood Origin are still on the way, too, so there’s more than just Season 2 to look forward to.