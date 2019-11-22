Netflix’s The Witcher Reveals Episode Names and Summaries

Netflix revealed on Friday the names of all eight episodes in the first season of The Witcher before the fantasy show releases on the streaming platform next month. Short summaries for each episode were also provided with the names to give an idea of what’ll happen in them, though it’s difficult to theorize how the events might connect unless you’re well-versed in The Witcher. The show is scheduled to release all eight episodes of this first season on December 20th though, so it won’t be long before we won’t have to wonder what these summaries are teasing.

The names of each of the episodes and their descriptions were released on Twitter through a thread of tweets that contained a unique gif in each one showing off the names of the episodes and some imagery that relates to each chapter. Included in the body of each tweet was the short summaries of the episodes, but they’re not nearly the formal descriptions of the chapters you’d find on Netflix‘s site.

A full list of all the episodes can be found below, and beneath that list, you’ll find the teasers for each chapter.

“The End’s Beginning” “Four Marks” “Betrayer Moon” “Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials” “Bottled Appetites” “Rare Species” “Before a Fall” “Much More”

The End’s Beginning

Did someone, somewhere, summon a djinn to then wish for all 8 chapter titles? Here you go. Now does anyone know a doctor to check Jaskier's vitals?



A monster slain, a butcher named pic.twitter.com/PcXF1aeGSz — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019

Four Marks

We look at a sorceress’s earlier days pic.twitter.com/VHcz2vjOKT — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019

Betrayer Moon

A picky eater, a family shamed pic.twitter.com/Rmh52RiN4o — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019

Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials

The Law of Surprise is how one repays pic.twitter.com/9EPZjQAJsb — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019

Bottled Appetites

A fateful meeting, a bard is maimed pic.twitter.com/52QEBZRWvr — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019

Rare Species

The hunt for a dragon is underway pic.twitter.com/9sh1y5MkWo — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019

Before a Fall

A return to before a kingdom is flamed pic.twitter.com/CQNsyF9Oog — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019

Much More