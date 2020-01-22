The Witcher Showrunner Responds to Anime Movie Announcement

Today is a big day for fans of Netflix’s take on the world of the Witcher. Not only was it revealed earlier that the official soundtrack is set to release this Friday, January 24th, but Netflix also officially announced The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Not much is known about the anime film save for a few select details, but even that scarce amount of information is exciting. And the showrunner of the live-action The Witcher for Netflix, Lauren S. Hissrich, seems to be thrilled that she no longer has to keep this secret.

According to Hissrich, she’s been keeping the secret of the anime film for over a year at this point. Hissrich and The Witcher‘s Beau DeMayo are attached to the anime movie, which will have animation from Studio Mir, the folks behind The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender. DeMayo is credited as a writer for one of the episodes in the live-action series’ first season. At this point, it’s unclear what The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf might actually look like, whether Cavill and crew will reprise their roles, and when it will release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of Netflix’s The Witcher? What do you think The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be about? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming and anime!

It’s a big day here in #TheWitcher world — and I’ve been keeping this one secret for over a year! https://t.co/9Rp1ftDO0p — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 22, 2020

Here’s the logline for the new anime film, according to Netflix: “The world of The Witcher expands in this anime film that explores a powerful new threat facing the Continent.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the live-action series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf does not currently have an announced release date. The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s live-action The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.