The Witcher: Jaskier’s Role in Blood Origin Prequel Reportedly Detailed

In case you somehow weren’t already aware, the next bit of The Witcher universe set to release on Netflix appears to be the prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. While it technically takes place 1,200 years prior to The Witcher, previous rumors and reports have suggested that Jaskier (Joey Batey) would be involved in some way, and according to a new report, he is involved in exactly the way one might imagine.

According to Redanian Intelligence, the Witcher site with a fairly proven track record, Jaskier will physically appear in the prequel series. He will reportedly begin telling some version of the tale that Blood Origin covers in a tavern before an elf interrupts him to explain how it really happened. It’s unclear who that elf might be, but the site speculates that it could be one of those from the tale that survives the story.

Here is the logline previously provided by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin:

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

The six-part prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin does not yet have a definitive release date attached to it. The cast for the show includes Sophia Brown as Éile, Michelle Yeoh as Scían, Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Balor, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death,” Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut.

Declan de Barra is the showrunner for The Witcher: Blood Origin and an executive producer while The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as an executive producer. The Witcher franchise creator and author Andrzej Sapkowski will also serve as creative consultant on the series. According to the original announcement of the series, Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind as well as Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will also be executive producers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming limited prequel series right here.

What do you think about what we have heard about The Witcher: Blood Origin so far? Are you looking forward to seeing how Joey Batey actually figures into the series?