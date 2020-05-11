The Witcher Showrunner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo of the Season Finale

✖

Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher might still be some time off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but thankfully, much of the production team is, for lack of a better phrase, extremely online, and that includes showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich. Hissrich regularly shares odds and ends online via Twitter and other means, and she recently offered up a behind-the-scenes photo from the final day of the final scene from the first season finale featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Ciri in addition to herself.

The photo was initially shared by director Marc Jobst, who directed the finale. As Hissrich notes, the trio are watching footage of what they'd just recorded in order to make sure it worked the way they wanted. According to Jobst, the last scene was shot on May 8, 2019, which means it's been just over a year since then at this point.

Memories of better times! This was the final day we shot the final scene of the finale episode — and in this photo, Freya, Henry, and I are watching playback together, making sure it emotionally resonated the way we’d imagined it. Thanks, @marcjobst1, for the memory! pic.twitter.com/DZZxhLFtnJ — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) May 9, 2020

Here's how Netflix describes the series:

"Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. A second season is in the works, but it has paused filming due to coronavirus concerns. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

